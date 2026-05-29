Gayle King's Ex-Husband Issues New Apology After She Recalls Infidelity Discovery

CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King has expressed shock after her ex-husband William Bumpus issued a fresh public apology following her detailed recollection of the moment she discovered his infidelity. King, 71, described walking in on Bumpus with a family friend in their home in 1986, an event that ultimately ended their 11-year marriage. While Bumpus had previously apologized in 2016, his latest statement reaffirms his accountability and respects King's right to share her story. King, who spoke about the incident on the Call Her Daddy podcast, confirmed she appreciated the apology and emphasized that both have healed over time. The situation also involved their two young children, who were present at the scene, and highlighted themes of betrayal, resilience, and co-parenting.

Gayle King , the renowned CBS Mornings co-host, has found herself at the center of renewed public discussion about a painful chapter from her past after her ex-husband, William Bumpus , released a fresh statement following her candid podcast interview.

King, now 71, was married to Bumpus from 1982 until their divorce in 1993. In a recent appearance on the popular Call Her Daddy podcast hosted by Alex Cooper, King revisited the harrowing day in 1986 when she unexpectedly returned home from Washington, DC, with their two young children and discovered Bumpus in their marital residence with another woman-a family friend she had trusted.

The incident, which King described in vivid and distressing detail, marked the definitive end of their marriage and left a lasting impact on her and their children. Following the broadcast of the podcast, William Bumpus issued a statement obtained by TMZ. In it, he reiterated ownership of his past actions, referencing his earlier public apology from 2016.

'Those actions were mine. I have long owned them - including publicly in my own words in 2016, which still stand,' the statement read. He acknowledged Gayle King's right to recount the experience, stating, 'Gayle has every right to share what was a painful chapter that changed the trajectory of our marriage and our family nearly 40 years ago. I respect her right to tell her story, and that's where I'll leave it.

' King reacted to this new apology with surprise, noting to TMZ that Bumpus 'never talks' about such matters publicly. However, she expressed appreciation for his remarks, recognizing the profound pain the event caused both her and their family.

'I was surprised, but I can also say, I appreciated what he had to say,' she told the outlet. 'I appreciate it, because listen, that was a very painful time. Anybody that's been through it knows how painful it is but I also know that you can go through and get through it on the other side.

' During her podcast conversation, King provided a narrative that was both raw and composed, explaining that her ability to discuss the incident so candidly stems from the vast amount of time that has passed. 'This happened so long ago that we have both healed, we have both moved on, and the reason why I can talk about it so candidly, to be honest with you, is because it has been so much time that has passed,' she said.

King recounted the specific moment of discovery: she arrived home with her toddler son and daughter, accompanied by their nanny. As she attempted to enter the house, Bumpus emerged from a room wearing only a towel and physically tried to prevent her from coming inside, warning her that someone was in the house. Suspicion grew as he resisted, leading King to search the premises. She最终 found the woman hiding behind a door, also wrapped in a towel.

King confronted the woman, who was married with children of her own, expressing disbelief at her presence and actions. While Bumpus's initial reaction was to block her entry, King noted that she had harbored earlier suspicions-such as an occasion where the woman complimented Bumpus on his tennis skills, an interaction that made King uneasy. When she questioned Bumpus about it, he reportedly gaslit her with a dismissive, 'What are you talking about?

' Despite these red flags, it wasn't until she saw the situation firsthand that the full truth became undeniable. This is not the first time Bumpus has publicly addressed the affair. Back in 2016, he spoke to Page Six, describing the choice as 'life-altering' and offering a direct apology.

'I have been haunted with this life-altering choice. Though I have dealt with this privately... I publicly apologize for the major transgression that dramatically changed all of our lives,' he said at the time. He also praised King's character, calling her 'a great wife, an excellent mother, and a fantastic co-parent' and expressing gratitude for her grace in handling the situation, particularly in prioritizing the well-being of their children.

Their sons, William Jr., and daughter, Kirby, were very young at the time of the discovery-outside with the nanny as the confrontation unfolded. Both parents have since emphasized their commitment to co-parenting and maintaining a respectful relationship for the sake of their now-adult children. King's decision to share this episode on a widely listened-to platform like Call Her Daddy underscores her message of resilience and the possibility of healing after deep personal betrayal.

The renewed attention highlights how past events can resurface in public discourse, often prompting reflections on forgiveness, accountability, and the long-term effects of family conflict





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