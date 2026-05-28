Gayle King's Ex-Husband William Bumpus Issues Public Apology for Past Infidelity After Her Podcast Revelation

William Bumpus, the ex-husband of CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, has issued a public apology for his past infidelity after King detailed the painful moment she caught him cheating with a family friend during their marriage on the Call Her Daddy podcast. Bumpus expressed deep regret to King, their children, and grandchildren, acknowledging the pain he caused and respecting King's right to share her story. He also reflected on the challenges of her public profile during their marriage and praised her as a mother and professional. King had recounted returning home unexpectedly to find Bumpus and the woman, both in robes, leading to a confrontation. Bumpus emphasized that the actions were his own and highlighted their successful co-parenting and enduring friendship.

William Bumpus , the former husband of prominent CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King , has issued a heartfelt public apology following King's recent disclosure of the traumatic moment she discovered his infidelity during their marriage.

The apology, conveyed in a statement to TMZ, comes after King, age 71, shared the deeply personal story on the popular Call Her Daddy podcast hosted by Alex Cooper. King and Bumpus were married for eleven years, from 1982 to 1993, and share two children, daughter Kirby and son William Jr. The end of their marriage was marked by Bumpus's affair with a woman King considered a close family friend, a betrayal that fundamentally altered the course of their family.

In his statement, Bumpus began with a direct and solemn apology, addressing not only Gayle King but also their children, their spouses, and their three grandchildren.

"My deepest apologies to Gayle, to our daughter Kirby and her husband, Virgil, to our son William and his wife, Elise, and to our three grandchildren, for the pain I caused decades ago," he said. He took full ownership of his actions, noting that he had previously acknowledged his wrongdoing publicly in 2016 and that those admissions still stand.

Importantly, Bumpus explicitly defended King's right to recount her experience, stating, "Gayle has every right to share what was a painful chapter that changed the trajectory of our marriage and our family nearly forty years ago. I respect her right to tell her story, and that's where I'll leave it.

" This demonstrates a clear acknowledgment of her agency and the significance of her narrative. Bumpus's statement also provided personal reflections on their marriage, admitting that he struggled with the intense public spotlight that came with King's burgeoning career.

"As a private person by nature, I will admit that during our marriage I did not fully appreciate Gayle's public life - I wanted ours to be more private, and that was something I wrestled with, and no reflection on her true talent and abilities," he explained. He pivoted to express pride in her professional achievements, calling himself a "genuine admirer and fan" who had a "front-row seat" to her remarkable success.

He extended profound gratitude to King for the "two of the greatest gifts of my life - our daughter Kirby and our son William," and credited her encouragement for his attainment of a Yale Law degree. He praised their ability to "co-parent successfully from the very beginning," noting that the "love and camaraderie" forged in that endeavor has sustained their family for decades. Regarding their current relationship, Bumpus indicated that they maintain a respectful and amicable connection.

He shared a specific example, mentioning that King recently sent warm wishes to his teenage daughter, Poet, on her 16th birthday, an act that "meant a great deal to us both.

" He concluded by stating his ongoing commitment to personal growth, saying he continues to work on being "the best version" of himself. He credited this journey to the "friendship, encouragement, and support" from King over the years, the love of their adult children and grandchildren, and the experience of raising Poet as a single father. King's podcast recounting, which prompted Bumpus's response, was a vivid and emotional description of the day she discovered the affair.

She explained that she returned home unannounced from Washington, D.C. , with their two young children, Kirby and William Jr., then toddlers. As she attempted to enter their house, Bumpus flew out of a room wearing only a towel and urgently tried to block her entry, warning that someone was inside. Initially oblivious, King grew suspicious and began searching the house, eventually finding the other woman "cowering behind the door" in her own towel.

King recalled confronting the woman, who was also married with children, with the words, "I can't believe you are here and that you are doing this!

" The incident, she noted, was a devastating turning point. The release of both King's detailed account and Bumpus's measured, contrite response has sparked widespread public discussion. The story touches on enduring themes of betrayal, forgiveness, and the complexity of long-term relationships after infidelity. It also highlights the unique dynamics of co-parenting with an ex-spouse and the possibility of maintaining a respectful, platonic friendship years after a divorce.

Bumpus's apology carefully balances accountability with deference to King's privacy and narrative control, while King's decision to share the story underscores the lasting impact of such a betrayal. Their public dialogue offers a rare glimpse into how two individuals can navigate the legacy of a painful past, ultimately framing their ongoing bond around their shared children and mutual respect.

The focus now remains on King's immediate priorities, as she stated in her own closing remarks during the podcast interview: "That is where my focus remains - on my family, on my clients, and on the work ahead.

" Bumpus's statement does not seek to reopen old wounds but rather to close a chapter with dignity and acknowledge the gravity of his past actions. The narrative underscores that even decades later, the echoes of personal betrayals can resonate, but responses like Bumpus's can model a form of restorative accountability.

The conversation has also reignited interest in King's personal history and her decades-long professional partnership with Oprah Winfrey, adding another layer to her public persona as one of America's most trusted media figures





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gayle King William Bumpus Infidelity Cheating Scandal Apology Call Her Daddy Co-Parenting Marriage Divorce CBS Mornings

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Premier League goal of the season nominations include Newcastle United starNow announced, Premier League goal of the season nominations include Newcastle United star William Osula.

Read more »

Prince William and Meghan Markle's Scone WarsThe article discusses the ongoing debate between Prince William and Meghan Markle regarding the preferred way to serve scones - with cream first or jam first. It also mentions the Duchess of Sussex's Instagram post sharing a recipe for scones with a different serving order.

Read more »

Gayle King Recounts the Moment She Caught Her Husband CheatingGayle King has shared the moment she caught her husband cheating on her with a woman she considered a family friend. King was married to William Bumpus from 1982 to 1993 and they share two children.

Read more »

Gayle King Clashed with Oprah Winfrey Over Secret Lesbian RumorsGayle King, a journalist, revealed that she had a heated confrontation with her longtime best friend Oprah Winfrey over persistent rumors of their 'secret lesbian' relationship. King admitted that she once begged Winfrey to publicly address the rumors on her show.

Read more »