Gaz Beadle Reveals He's Expecting a Baby Girl with Girlfriend Maia Ellen

Geordie Shore star Gaz Beadle is set to become a father again, this time to a baby girl with his girlfriend Maia Ellen. The announcement was made via a baby shower video on Instagram, with fellow cast members sending their congratulations.

Gaz Beadle is eagerly anticipating the arrival of his first child with his girlfriend, Maia Ellen , a nursing graduate. The Geordie Shore star, known for his time on the hit reality show, shared the exciting news on Instagram, revealing the gender of their baby. This marks a new chapter for Gaz, who is already a father to two children from his previous relationship with Emma McVey.

The announcement of the baby's gender was made through a heartwarming video from their baby shower, where a vibrant pink smoke cannon erupted, signaling the impending arrival of a baby girl. Gaz captioned the video with palpable excitement, expressing his joy at becoming a 'girl dad' once again. The couple's happiness was evident throughout the reveal, as they celebrated with friends and family, marking the beginning of a new phase in their lives.\Following the announcement of the gender, the online community, including his former Geordie Shore co-stars, showered Gaz with congratulations. Sophie Kasaei, who is also pregnant, playfully remarked about 2026 being the year of the Geordie Shore babies. Other cast members, such as Marnie Simpson and Sam Gowland, also expressed their well wishes. Gaz and Maia have been together since 2024, and Gaz has openly expressed his admiration for Maia, describing her as 'inspirational' for her support during his separation from his ex-wife. The couple's relationship seems to be flourishing, and their shared excitement for their new baby girl is clear. This new addition to the family will join Gaz's other children, Chester and Primrose, from his previous marriage to Emma McVey.\The news of the baby's arrival comes after Gaz addressed criticism about his return to Geordie Shore, the show that initially brought him to fame. He responded to negative comments about his decision to rejoin the show, comparing his situation to other celebrities who work in different fields. Gaz explained that his return was a professional opportunity and that he wanted to ensure it was the right fit for him. He emphasized that he wouldn't be engaging in the same behavior he did on the show earlier in his career. Gaz gained notoriety on the initial season of Geordie Shore in 2011 and remained on the show until 2017, and he also made an appearance on Geordie OGs in 2019. During his time on the show, his relationship with Charlotte Crosby was well-documented, but their on-again, off-again relationship faced obstacles. His departure from the show occurred after the revelation that Emma, his then-girlfriend, was expecting their first child. Gaz's journey from reality TV star to father continues to unfold, with his growing family and returning to the screen





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