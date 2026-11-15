GB News Dr Renee Hoenderkamp Announces Miracle Pregnancy at 59 After IVF Struggles

Dr Renee Hoenderkamp reveals she is 12 weeks pregnant with her third child at age 59 following IVF in Poland, sparking conversation on age and motherhood.

Dr Renee Hoenderkamp stunned her colleagues and viewers on Saturday when she announced she is 12 weeks pregnant with her third child at the age of 59. The GB News panelist revealed the news during a live broadcast that was originally scheduled to discuss the government's plan to house 1,200 male asylum seekers in Piddington, Oxfordshire.

Pregnancy Announcement During Piddington Debate

Dr Hoenderkamp interrupted the discussion on Angela Rayner's announcement regarding the asylum seeker housing plan to share her personal update. She explained that her visceral anger at the policy motivated her need to speak, citing her identity as a mother of both a grown-up boy and a young girl. She stated she was expecting a baby girl, bringing her total number of children to three.

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Her current daughter, Alice, is seven years old and her adult son, Calum, is 37. The age gap between her first and second children was 30 years, with Calum born when she was 21 and Alice born when she was 51. Calum is now a father himself, adding another generation to the family tree.

Fertility Journey and IVF Process in Poland

The presenter clarified that the new pregnancy was conceived using frozen eggs after undergoing three rounds of in vitro fertilization treatment at a clinic in Poland. She disclosed that she had traveled abroad because UK clinics refused to treat mothers aged 55 and older. Dr Hoenderkamp admitted the journey was difficult and that she had sat on the show for months knowing previous attempts had failed.

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Later in the program, the panel produced a gender reveal cake decorated in baby pink and baby blue icing to celebrate the news. The visual aid underscored the significance of the announcement, which caught the rest of the panel completely off guard during the broadcast.

Panel Shock and Criticism of Social Media Attacks

Fellow panelists expressed visible astonishment at the revelation. One colleague remarked that it was the most shocked he had been on air since the assassination of Khamenei. Dr Hoenderkamp addressed the criticism she has faced regarding her advanced maternal age, specifically responding to claims that she was being selfish.

She countered concerns about her health by noting that she keeps herself very fit and believes Alice has a wonderful life. She argued that denying individuals the chance of life would be worse than the risks involved in later-life pregnancy. Dr Hoenderkamp emphasized her confidence in providing a stable environment for the new arrival.

Comparison of Motherhood at 21 and 51

Reflecting on her parenting experiences, Dr Hoenderkamp noted she has more time, patience, and self-belief now than she did three decades ago. Her second child, Alice, was born just two months before her first grandchild, Isabella. The two young girls share a particularly close bond despite their different ages.

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In a previous article for the Daily Mail in 2023, she wrote that having a child at 51 was easier than at 21. She observed that modern monitoring and testing processes are sophisticated and reassuring, despite the genetic risks associated with older mothers. She maintains that age is just one small factor in the complex reality of pregnancy.