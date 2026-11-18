GB News presenter Martin Daubney incorrectly states Robert Pattinson is not British while covering his casting as James Bond. The error sparked immediate online backlash and corrections from co-hosts and former Bond actors.

GB News presenter Martin Daubney committed a significant on-air error while reporting that Robert Pattinson has been officially cast as the next James Bond. During the live broadcast this week, Daubney incorrectly insisted that the American-born star of the Twilight franchise was not a British citizen. The mistake occurred shortly after the official announcement that Pattinson would succeed Daniel Craig in the iconic 007 role.

Presentation Error Sparks Immediate Correction

Daubney began his segment by announcing the casting news with enthusiasm, referring to Pattinson as the actor known for his vampire movies. He then paused to emphasize that the new 007 was not British, adding that surely the character should be a Brit. He questioned his own knowledge by asking, What do I know? before turning to his co-presenter Christopher Hope to verify the actor nationality.

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When Daubney asked if Pattinson was American, Christopher Hope corrected him immediately, stating that the actor is indeed British. The flummoxed presenter then backpedalled, admitting his mistake and declaring that they had announced a Brit as James Bond. He attempted to lighten the mood by joking that he had been 00-choppered by the error. Viewers on social media quickly mocked the gaffe, with one user comparing the presentation style to that of Alan Partridge.

Industry Reaction and Casting Context

Robert Pattinson himself responded to the news with gratitude, stating that being entrusted with the 007 role was the honor of a lifetime. He expressed deep appreciation for producers Denis and Amy, as well as David and Tanya at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in him. Pattinson described the appointment as a dream come true and emphasized his excitement for the partnership and future work ahead.

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Geoffrey Moore, the son of late James Bond actor Sir Roger Moore, publicly supported the casting choice. He told the Daily Mail that Robert would make a fine Bond, citing his experience and ability to hit the right demographic. Moore explicitly affirmed that Pattinson is British, directly contradicting the earlier broadcast error. He noted that Pattinson was born in the middle of London, a fact that some viewers found surprising given the actor American accent in recent roles.

Debate Over Franchise Direction

Before the announcement, Geoffrey Moore had suggested that the James Bond franchise should return to its roots. He referenced the original character traits of enjoying a drink and being a marksman. Moore expressed trust in producer Barbara Broccoli and Amazon to make the correct decision, though he offered his own preferences for the character's portrayal. His comments came after Daniel Craig left the role in 2021, leading to a wide range of names being considered for the part.

Moore also addressed the ongoing debate regarding the future of the character's gender. He argued against turning James Bond into a female lead, suggesting that a separate franchise should be created for such a concept. He quipped that if the role were to be played by a woman, the character should be named Jemima. He argued that women are typically smarter than men and could handle spy roles well, as seen in films like Atomic Blonde. However, he maintained that a female agent should have her own distinct story rather than replacing the male protagonist.

Future Implications for the 007 Franchise

The official James Bond Instagram account confirmed the news with a picture of Pattinson holding a gun. The caption simply stated that Robert Pattinson is James Bond. This announcement marks a significant shift for the franchise, which has faced criticism in recent years for being sexist and misogynistic. The casting of Pattinson ends months of speculation involving actors like Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, and Jacob Elordi.

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Patrick Moore, who served as the official James Bond historian and was a close friend of Sir Roger Moore, passed away recently. His son Geoffrey continues to be a vocal voice regarding the legacy of the character. The transition from Daniel Craig to Robert Pattinson represents a new chapter for Amazon MGM Studios. The studio has invested heavily in the franchise, aiming to revitalize the series for a new generation of viewers. The success of this casting choice will likely depend on how well Pattinson embodies the character while respecting its heritage.