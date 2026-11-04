GB News Presenter Patrick Christys Challenges Littering Fine

GB News presenter Patrick Christys disputes a £500 littering fine in Nottingham, claiming entrapment after dropping a cigarette butt from his car window.

GB News presenter Patrick Christys has publicly challenged a £500 fixed penalty notice for littering issued in Nottingham. The broadcaster claims the incident was an accident and accuses the enforcement officer of entrapment after he dropped a cigarette butt from his vehicle.

The Incident in Broxtowe

Christys, 34, recounted the events that took place in the Broxtowe area of the East Midlands city while he was on a work assignment. He stated that he accidentally dropped a lit cigarette butt out of his car window while talking on the phone. The TV journalist insisted he was positioned only six inches away from the fallen item and had no intention of leaving it behind.

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According to Christys, he immediately noticed the butt on the pavement and planned to retrieve it after finishing his call. However, a uniformed civil enforcement officer approached him before he could act. The officer, who was wearing a body camera, informed Christys that the discarded cigarette constituted an offense under local regulations.

Details of the Enforcement Action

The enforcement action was carried out by a worker from Waste Investigations Support and Enforcement, a contractor operating on behalf of Broxtowe Borough Council. The contractor issued the initial £500 spot fine directly to the presenter. This tariff can be reduced to £100 if the payment is made within 14 days of issuance.

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Christys explained that the final cost of the violation could escalate to £2,500 if he continues to refuse payment or contest the decision through legal channels. The presenter noted that the enforcement officer ignored his protests that he intended to dispose of the waste properly. The officer maintained that the act of dropping the cigarette was itself a crime regardless of subsequent intentions.

Presenter Accuses Officer of Entrapment

In a televised conversation with fellow broadcaster Kelvin MacKenzie on the Off the Record podcast, Christys detailed his confrontation with the official. He described how he hung up his phone and placed the cigarette in a nearby bin to demonstrate good faith. Despite this action, the officer insisted that the offense had already been committed and demanded his personal details.

Christys questioned how the officer knew he was responsible for the litter without witnessing the drop on camera. The enforcement agent reportedly reasoned that Christys admitting ownership by picking up the butt confirmed his guilt. The presenter labeled this interaction as entrapment, suggesting the officer provoked a confession rather than observing the actual infraction.

Council Response and Public Reaction

A spokeswoman for Broxtowe Council declined to comment on the specific case involving the GB News star. However, the council issued a general statement confirming that environmental enforcement activities are conducted by specialist third-party contractors. They emphasized that individuals issued with Fixed Penalty Notices have the right to challenge them legally.

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Christys further alleged selective enforcement during the same encounter. He claimed that two young men smoking cannabis were visible next to his car at the time but were not approached by authorities. He criticized the lack of action regarding what he described as a more serious criminal offense compared to littering.

Legal Advice and Payment Decision

After the incident, the TV presenter sought advice from a lawyer regarding the validity of the citation. Fearing that refusing to pay would lead to significant financial escalation and legal complications, he reluctantly agreed to settle the fine. This decision came despite his strong objections to the method of enforcement used by the contractor.

The controversy highlights ongoing tensions between local councils and contracted enforcement agencies over public perception of fairness. Christys previously faced similar scrutiny last year when he posted satirical content about parking fines. His current dispute adds another layer to the public debate on how minor infractions are policed in urban areas.