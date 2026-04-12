Gedde Watanabe Seen in Rare Public Appearance, Revisiting a Controversial Role

Actor Gedde Watanabe, known for his role as Long Duk Dong in the 1984 film Sixteen Candles, was recently spotted in Los Angeles. The appearance sparks a revisit of the character's legacy and the ongoing discussion surrounding racial stereotypes in film. Watanabe, now 70, has had a long career, including roles in Gung Ho, Mulan, and ER.

Sign up for our weekly US Editor's Picks newsletter to get all the biggest exclusive stories. A celebrated actor from a beloved 1980s comedy made a rare public appearance in Los Angeles on Monday. At the age of 70, the actor, known for his role as Long Duk Dong in Sixteen Candles , appeared to be in good spirits while enjoying some retail therapy. He was dressed casually in an Oxford shirt, cargo shorts, and a bucket hat, a stark contrast to his more glamorous red-carpet appearances.

His filmography includes his memorable role in 1986's Gung Ho, where he starred alongside Michael Keaton. Longtime fans will fondly remember him for voicing the unforgettable Ling in Disney’s 1998 Mulan. Furthermore, he captured the hearts of many as the charming Nurse Yosh Takata on the popular medical drama ER from 1997 to 2003. Before delving deeper into the controversy surrounding his role in Sixteen Candles, which featured Molly Ringwald, can you guess the mystery celebrity? The actor, renowned for his role as Long Duk Dong in Sixteen Candles, made a rare public appearance in Los Angeles on Monday. He was spotted looking cheerful while enjoying some retail therapy. Dressed casually in an Oxford shirt, cargo shorts, and a bucket hat, he presented a world away from his usual red carpet attire. His notable film credits include his work in 1986's Gung Ho alongside Michael Keaton. If you guessed Gedde Watanabe, you are absolutely correct! The character of Long Duk Dong, an Asian foreign exchange student residing with Sam’s (Molly Ringwald) grandparents, has drawn significant criticism in recent times. Critics have strongly condemned the character as a racist caricature, relying heavily on harmful Asian stereotypes. His exaggerated antics, coupled with the iconic gong sound effect that accompanied each of his appearances, made him unforgettable, yet, for some, problematic. As time passed, critics began to view the role as a product of its time, constructed on tropes about Asian men: the 'nerdy and socially inept outsider.' From the mockery of his name to the exaggerated portrayal of his broken English, Long Duk Dong was reduced to little more than a punchline. He was often referred to as 'the Chinaman,' exemplifying Hollywood's reliance on crude racial humor for comedic effect. While Long Duk Dong was a comedic sensation at the time, his character's legacy now sparks ongoing debates about the depiction of Asian people in cinema. If you guessed Gedde Watanabe, you’re absolutely correct. Pictured in Sixteen Candles in 1984 with Deborah Pollack, the character of Long Duk Dong, an Asian foreign exchange student residing with Sam’s grandparents, has faced significant backlash in recent years. Longtime fans will remember him for voicing the unforgettable Ling in Disney’s 1998 Mulan. Watanabe's portrayal of Nurse Yosh Takata on ER became a standout performance. Despite the controversy surrounding the character, Watanabe continued to flourish in Hollywood, displaying his impressive comedic skills and acting versatility in subsequent roles. In 1989, he co-starred as Kuni, a karate instructor and abusive game show host in UHF with 'Weird Al' Yankovic, and later reprised the role on The Weird Al Show. He also appeared on Sesame Street from 1988 to 1991 as Hiroshi, and voiced several Japanese characters on The Simpsons. Additionally, Watanabe’s voice work as Ling in Disney's Mulan became iconic, with returns in the 2004 sequel Mulan II and the 2005 video game Kingdom Hearts II. His continued career is a testament to his talent





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Sixteen Candles Star Gedde Watanabe Spotted in Rare Public AppearanceGedde Watanabe, known for his role as Long Duk Dong in Sixteen Candles, was seen in Los Angeles, sparking a discussion about the film's legacy and his subsequent career, including roles in Mulan and ER.

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