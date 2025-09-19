Geelong defeated Hawthorn in a Friday night match, securing their place in the AFL grand final. Bailey Smith's performance was key, but his personal life with Gold Coast influencer Tammy Hembrow also drew attention. The AFL CEO referenced Smith's relationship before the game. Coach Chris Scott is confident heading into the Grand Final.

Geelong secured their spot in the AFL grand final with a commanding victory over Hawthorn in Melbourne on Friday night. Bailey Smith , the Geelong midfielder, played a pivotal role, kicking a crucial goal late in the match to solidify their lead and silence the Hawthorn supporters. This victory marks a significant achievement for the Cats, placing them in the grand final against either Collingwood or Brisbane.

However, the focus surrounding Smith in the lead-up to the game has been on his personal life, specifically his high-profile relationship with Gold Coast fitness influencer Tammy Hembrow. The AFL CEO, Andrew Dillon, even took a playful jab at the situation before the match, acknowledging Smith's strong ties to the Gold Coast for a reason different from his teammate Noah Anderson's. Smith's performance on the field, however, spoke volumes, overshadowing any off-field distractions and showcasing his dedication to the game. The Geelong team demonstrated a strong and consistent performance throughout the season, culminating in this crucial win. Their strategic adjustments and the integration of young players have clearly contributed to their success. \The narrative surrounding Smith's personal life, while attracting considerable media attention, highlights the intense scrutiny placed on high-profile athletes. The relationship with Hembrow, which was widely reported, seems to have encountered some challenges, with reports suggesting that Smith would not be taking her to the Brownlow Medal Awards. This sparked speculation about the status of their relationship, even though the public interest in their connection to the Gold Coast, as well as the fact that the pair enjoyed a date on the Gold Coast in early August, enjoying a swanky meal at Pan–Asian hotspot Rick Shores at Burleigh Heads and a romantic dinner at ritzy restaurant Entrecôte in Prahran, had been widely discussed by the media. Despite the off-field drama, Smith's focus remained on the game, demonstrating his professionalism and commitment to his team. The AFL boss's lighthearted reference to Smith's love life before the game was a reflection of the public's fascination with the player's personal affairs, but it also emphasized the importance of his contributions to the team's performance. The Cats had to be strong on the field for what would be a big game and prove themselves to be worthy grand finalists. The atmosphere was charged, with high-profile supporters from both Geelong and Hawthorn in attendance. The AFL CEO's reference to Smith's and Anderson's ties to the Gold Coast, for different reasons, highlighted the diverse aspects of their lives and their ability to perform under pressure. \Coach Chris Scott expressed confidence in the team's preparations for the grand final, emphasizing the importance of continuous improvement and adaptability. He believes this year's team is in exceptional shape. Scott, who led Geelong to flags in 2011 and 2022, as well as the losing 2020 decider, acknowledged the ongoing evolution of the game and his team's ability to adapt. The focus on incorporating young players and maintaining stability, while simultaneously making necessary adjustments, has been key to Geelong's success. The team's consistent performance throughout the season, including the decisive win over Hawthorn with a score of 17.13 (115) to 13.7 (85), reflects their dedication to their game and strategic approach. The presence of high-profile supporters, including the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, added to the significance of the match. Scott's focus on adapting to change and the integration of young players underscores the team's commitment to achieving sustained success. Geelong's performance throughout the season has made them a formidable opponent, well-prepared for the challenges of the grand final. The victory over Hawthorn exemplifies the team's skill, resilience, and focus on the ultimate prize





