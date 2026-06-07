Geena Davis on Late Motherhood, Aging, and Personal Resilience in Candid Interview

Actress Geena Davis reflects on becoming a mother in her late forties, dealing with industry ageism, and her past relationships in a revealing interview.

Geena Davis , the acclaimed actress known for her iconic roles in films like Thelma & Louise , has opened up about her perspectives on aging, motherhood later in life, and her personal history in a candid new interview.

At 70, she reflects on welcoming her daughter Alizeh at 46 and twin sons Kian and Kaais at 48 with her former partner Reza Jarrahy, from whom she separated in 2017. She expressed profound gratitude for having children in her late forties, stating that she had undergone significant personal transformation by that time, having played powerful female characters that instilled confidence and strength.

'I'm really glad I had children later in life, because by the time I had them I'd changed a lot. I had a different prospective on things. I was a bada*s on screen way before in real life, but I'd been transformed by playing these really powerful women. These brave, strong people rubbed off on me,' she shared with The Times.

She also emphasized her deep valuation of privacy, especially after media intrusiveness such as being questioned about whether her children were conceived 'in vitro or natural.

' Despite her milestone 70th birthday in January, Davis maintains a youthful inner feeling, likening herself to a 35‑year‑old-the age she was when Thelma & Louise was released-asserting that while one looks older outwardly, the core self remains unchanged. Regarding her career, she acknowledged a challenging decade where she was largely offered only generic wife roles, reflecting the sexism and ageism present in the industry.

'I only made one movie that entire decade,' she noted, though she remains optimistic about future opportunities. On her love life, Davis described it as 'turbulent,' revealing she is currently not dating and finds celebrity dating apps like Raya uncomfortable due to self‑consciousness. Her marital history includes marriages to Richard Emmolo (1981-1984), Jeff Goldblum (1987-1991), and Renny Harlin (1993-1998).

She reflected that she and Emmolo 'drifted apart' but regretted not giving her marriage to Goldblum 'more time,' calling their split self‑instigated and feeling she was 'too hasty.

' Her separation from director Renny Harlin was 'painful' following his betrayal, which she described as 'the worst way possible. ' She praised Jarrahy as a 'fantastic father' to their children. Throughout, Davis conveys resilience and a forward‑looking outlook, eager to see what the next decade brings





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Geena Davis Late Motherhood Aging Thelma & Louise Career Privacy Relationships

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Celtic next manager: Craig Bellamy in late 'talks' twistCeltic are on the hunt for their next manager ahead of the 2026-27 campaign and there has been a new twist today. It looked as if it was set to be a race betwee

Read more »

Family Honors Late Teen Blake McCaughey with Charitable InitiativeFive months after the death of 17‑year‑old Blake McCaughey, who battled a rare genetic disorder, his sister Pixie has launched a charity named Blake's Lasting Legacy. The family reflects on Blake's upbeat spirit, his love for Liverpool FC and the local flute band, and the challenges of transitioning from constant medical care. The new charity aims to support other families facing similar health struggles.

Read more »

Rio Ngumoha cannot play at World Cup if England need to make late replacementNgumoha will not be on the plane no matter what ❌

Read more »

Going to bed late may be linked to feeling more lonely and anxiousA new study has found that frequent late nights can impact mental health

Read more »