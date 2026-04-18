Geena Davis Stuns at Coachella with Youthful Appearance, Echoes Thelma & Louise Co-Star

Geena Davis, at 70 years old, captivated Coachella audiences with a surprise cameo in Sabrina Carpenter's performance, looking remarkably youthful and drawing comparisons to her Thelma & Louise co-star Susan Sarandon, who made a similar appearance the previous weekend.

Fans were left utterly astonished when Geena Davis made a surprise appearance during Sabrina Carpenter 's headlining set at Coachella 's second weekend. The Oscar-winning actress, who is 70 years old, looked remarkably youthful, captivating the audience with her ageless appearance. Davis stepped onto the stage within a classic car, portraying an older version of the 26-year-old singer-songwriter.

Her performance included a lengthy monologue that touched upon themes of lost youth and the intoxicating nature of fame. Social media platforms erupted with reactions from fans who couldn't believe their eyes, with many praising Davis for her flawless and age-defying look. One viral post exclaimed, Geena Davis is 70! Iconic and flawless! #coachella #sabchella. This cameo marked a full-circle moment for fans of the iconic film Thelma & Louise. Davis's appearance followed that of her co-star, Susan Sarandon, who had played the same role during Carpenter's first weekend performance. Sarandon, 79, also sported long blonde hair to echo Carpenter's look. Davis, in her role, wore an elegant brown jacket while delivering her lines from inside a white classic car. Her monologue, referencing a niece who never saw her perform, conveyed a sense of reflection and the peculiar path of celebrity. 'It’s kind of a shame she never got to see me up onstage, maybe in a concert, in a arena or in a stadium in a foreign country,' Davis reportedly said, adding, 'I would’ve had the label send a plane for her and her parents, and they could’ve just stayed down the hall from me. And in the most expensive restaurant in that city. It’s better she never saw me that way. It would’ve been weird.' The Coachella stage saw a star-studded lineup alongside Carpenter, including a guest appearance from Madonna and a notable cameo from Terry Crews. The decision to have both Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon embody the older version of Carpenter sparked considerable discussion among fans. Many interpreted this as a deliberate homage by Carpenter to influential women in Hollywood and a celebration of female predecessors in the arts. One fan theorized, so much of sabrina's performance is not just an homage to culture and history but to her predecessors and the women that came before her be it actresses like susan sarandon geena davis or singers like madonna she is a STUDENT of the arts through and through #sabchella. While some audience members had found Sarandon's monologue during the first weekend to be a bit slow, Davis's performance, which was reportedly edited for a more concise delivery, seemed to resonate positively, with one fan noting that Davis brought more nostalgia to the role compared to Sarandon's more contemplative portrayal





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