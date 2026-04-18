Geena Davis Stuns Coachella Crowd with Youthful Appearance and Memorable Cameo

Oscar winner Geena Davis, 70, made a surprising and impactful cameo at Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella performance, stunning fans with her youthful look and delivering a nostalgic monologue. The appearance drew comparisons to her Thelma & Louise co-star Susan Sarandon, who had a similar role the previous weekend, sparking discussions about Carpenter's artistic homages.

Geena Davis , the acclaimed Oscar winner, captivated audiences with a surprise cameo during Sabrina Carpenter 's headlining performance at Coachella 's second weekend. The actress, who is 70 years old, appeared in a classic car, portraying an older version of the 26-year-old singer-songwriter. Her remarkably youthful appearance left fans astonished, with many commenting on her seemingly ageless visage.

Davis delivered a monologue that touched on themes of lost youth and the seductive nature of fame, sporting long blonde hair that evoked a striking resemblance to Carpenter. This appearance followed a similar guest spot by Davis's Thelma & Louise co-star, Susan Sarandon, who performed the same role during the festival's first weekend. The inclusion of both iconic actresses was widely celebrated by fans, who saw it as a poignant homage to cinematic history and the enduring legacies of female artists. Social media platforms buzzed with fan reactions, expressing overwhelming admiration for Davis's performance and her enduring beauty. Some users speculated that Carpenter's choice to feature Sarandon and Davis was a deliberate artistic statement, acknowledging and celebrating the women who paved the way in the entertainment industry. While some critics had found Sarandon's monologue from the previous week to be somewhat lengthy, Davis's rendition, reportedly edited for a more concise delivery, garnered widespread praise. The narrative presented by Davis offered a more nostalgic tone compared to Sarandon's, resonating deeply with the Coachella audience and solidifying the impact of Carpenter's thoughtfully curated guest appearances





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