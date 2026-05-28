GEEPAS 2-in-1 Food Jug and Smoothie Blender: Over 35% Off at Amazon

Get the GEEPAS 2-in-1 Food Jug and Smoothie Blender for £22.21, a discount of £12.78 or 37% off the retail price of £34.99. This deal is due to expire on Sunday, May 31. The blender is ideal for making smoothies, frozen drinks, and homemade sauces and dips.

Shoppers have been praising an 'easy-clean' blender that makes 'awesome smoothies'. The GEEPAS 2-in-1 Food Jug and Smoothie Blender is on sale at Amazon with over 35% off.

The retail price has been reduced from £34.99 to £22.21, a total discount of £12.78 or 37%. This deal is due to expire on Sunday, May 31. The versatile GEEPAS blender is ideal for the hot weather as it can be used to make smoothies with blended fruit and vegetables and frozen drinks such as margaritas with crushed ice with its four stainless-steel blades. It could also be used to create homemade sauces and dips for al fresco summer dining.

The blender is powered by a 'high-performance' 550W motor so it can handle tougher foods like hard nuts, tough veggies and frozen ingredients. As well as its large 1.5L jar, the device comes with a 60g grinder mill that's ideal for coffee beans, spices and seeds. It offers a choice of four speeds to ensure the desired texture and consistency, with a pulse function delivering quick bursts of power.

All this is controlled with an easy-to-use knob, while the blender's safety lock system prevents it from operating until the lid is securely in place to prevent any accidents. Amazon customers have awarded the GEEPAS 2-in-1 Food Jug and Smoothie Blender an average rating of four stars after more than 1,500 reviews. One customer said: 'It has a coffee grinder which is perfect as hubby prefers beans.

It's great for smoothies and milkshakes, I also use it to make vitamin powder drink and it blends perfectly meaning no lumps. It's pretty easy to use and quite powerful, I don't really need to go higher than number one and it crushes ice perfectly.

' Other shoppers said the GEEPAS blender makes 'awesome smoothies' and is 'worth every penny'. However, one shopper found a drawback with the grinding tool, saying: 'The blender is ok for shakes but would not recommend using the grinder as it's very noisy.

' Nevertheless, another happy customer wrote: 'A great blender for various foods/drinks. Looks good. Easy to use and clean.

' The GEEPAS 2-in-1 Food Jug and Smoothie Blender is available in a choice of black or white, although the latter is priced slightly higher at £24.99. Elsewhere, Yimbly is offering £10 off the Nutribullet Blender at £89.99 (was £99.99). While more expensive than GEEPAS, it boasts a more powerful 1,000w motor, larger 1.6L capacity and several functions including two blend speeds and pulse.

For a more premium model, there's £50 off the Ninja 2-in-1 Blender with Auto-IQ at the new SharkNinja website. Reduced from £149.99 to £99.99, this device has a 2.1L capacity and three automatic programs: Blend, Max Blend and Crush





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GEEPAS 2-In-1 Food Jug And Smoothie Blender Amazon Deal Discount Shopping Blender Smoothies Frozen Drinks

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