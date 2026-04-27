Gemma Arterton Used CGI to Hide Pregnancy During Filming of New ITV Drama Secret Service

Gemma Arterton reveals she was secretly pregnant while filming Secret Service, leading to the use of CGI to conceal her baby bump. The new ITV drama explores the life of a British intelligence officer balancing a high-stakes career with motherhood.

Gemma Arterton has revealed the challenges of filming her new ITV drama, Secret Service , while secretly pregnant with her second child. The 40-year-old actress shared that she was already three and a half months along when production began, necessitating creative solutions from the show's producers to conceal her growing bump.

As her pregnancy progressed to six months, the use of CGI became unavoidable in certain shots to maintain the illusion that her character wasn't expecting. Arterton, who welcomed her child with husband Rory Keenan late last year, spoke candidly about mastering techniques to disguise her condition on set – strategic leaning, utilizing props like bags, and carefully positioning her arms.

Secret Service centers around a British intelligence officer, portrayed by Arterton, tasked with uncovering potential links between a UK politician and the Kremlin amidst a looming election and a suspicious murder. The five-part series, adapted from the novel by ITV political journalist Tom Bradby, distinguishes itself by exploring the complexities of balancing a high-stakes career with the demands of family life. Arterton emphasized the relatable aspect of her character's struggle, highlighting the difficulties of maintaining secrecy while raising two teenagers.

She noted that the show isn't about a 'female Bond' but rather a realistic portrayal of the sacrifices and challenges faced by women in intelligence, particularly those juggling motherhood. The show's synopsis details a race against time, where the protagonist risks her reputation and family to expose a potential conspiracy. The upcoming series has already generated excitement among viewers, with many praising Arterton's talent and anticipating a compelling drama.

Online comments reflect enthusiasm for UK-produced thrillers and appreciation for the show's focus on a complex female lead. The cast also includes notable actors such as Rafe Spall, Mark Stanley, Alex Kingston, Roger Allam, and Khalid Abdalla. Despite her experience in the espionage genre, having previously appeared in Quantum of Solace, Arterton confessed she would be a terrible spy in real life, citing her tendency to blush and her inability to keep secrets.

She playfully acknowledged her clumsiness as another impediment to covert operations. Secret Service is set to premiere on Monday at 9pm on ITV and will also be available for streaming on ITVX, promising a gripping narrative and a captivating performance from its lead actress





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