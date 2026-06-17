Gemma Atkinson and Fiancé Gorka Marquez Enjoy First Kid-Free Break in Seven Years

Bikini-clad Gemma Atkinson and her fiancé Gorka Marquez have enjoyed their first kid-free break in seven years as they holidayed in Estepona in Spain. The couple hit back at claims she 'doesn't like' Gorka after viewers reacted to her 'awful' body language on the couple's podcast Lost In Translation.

Bikini-clad Gemma Atkinson and her fiancé Gorka Marquez have enjoyed their first kid-free break in seven years as they holidayed in Estepona in Spain . The former Hollyoaks actress showcased her impressive physique in a plunging green bikini as she tucked into an ice cream.

Gorka, 35, also showed off his six pack in snaps as they soaked up some well-deserved couple time away from their children Mia, six, and two-year-old son Thiago. The trip comes after Gemma hit back at claims she 'doesn't like' Gorka after viewers reacted to her 'awful' body language on the couple's podcast Lost In Translation. In the latest episode, the former Strictly star told Gemma: 'We've had some messages about your body language.

' Gemma then explained: 'Oh yeah, as you can see, we're on a couch, which is facing forwards. The fact we even have to explain this is hilarious.

Bikini-clad Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have enjoyed their first kid-free break in seven years as she hits back at claims she 'doesn't like him' and her body language is 'awful' Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the former Hollyoaks actress, 41, showcased her impressive physique in a plunging green bikini as she tucked into an ice cream 'So we turn in to face each other. For those who aren't aware, I've got quite big shoulders. I've got shoulders like boulders.

It's really comfy to me to sit like this.

'. Gorka added: 'You have big t*ts also.

' Gemma continued: 'Big t*ts, big shoulders. So I like sitting with my arms crossed. I do it in meetings at work.

'But apparently it's because I don't like you, and my body language to you is awful and off. ' Gorka said: 'It is true in body language that means that not that you don't like the other person, but you are not open to being receptive. ' Gemma hit back: 'But in reality it's because I'm on a couch that I'm having to twist and face you, and it's comfortable. 'They keep saying





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Gemma Atkinson Gorka Marquez Bikini Kid-Free Break Estepona Spain Lost In Translation Podcast

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