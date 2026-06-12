Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Márquez Clash Over Kitchen Pan Organization on Podcast

On the latest Lost In Translation episode, Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Márquez argue about how kitchen pans should be stored, revealing their differing approaches to tidiness, family routines and future pet plans.

Gemma Atkinson and her fiancé Gorka Márquez sparred once again on the latest installment of their podcast Lost In Translation, this time over the seemingly mundane matter of how kitchen pans should be stored.

The former Hollyoaks star, now 41, and the 35‑year‑old ex‑Strictly contestant, parents to six‑year‑old daughter Mia and two‑year‑old son Thiago, turned a routine conversation about tidiness into a full‑blown debate that revealed deeper personality quirks. Gemma recounted how a cracked hob oven had been replaced while Gorka was away on a six‑week tour.

"I ordered a brand‑new fitted hob, had it installed and it was sparkling," she said, describing the fresh, pristine surface. Yet when Gorka returned home, his first observation was not the gleaming appliance but the arrangement of the pans beneath it. She laughed, "He went, 'These pans like this for no reason,' and I thought he was being a bit over‑together about the order of the cookware that no one else ever sees. He didn't even notice the new hob.

" Gorka defended his obsession with the layout, arguing that it was less about aesthetics and more about practicality. "It's about being able to grab the right pan quickly," he explained. He pointed out that some of the pans are brand‑new and designated for specific dishes - for instance, a large pan reserved exclusively for paella rice. He also complained that the children had been moving cooking tools into the playroom, turning the space into a makeshift kitchen.

Gemma retorted that she sometimes lets the kids experiment with utensils, but Gorka responded, "Just buy them toys, not the things we use for real cooking.

" The back‑and‑forth highlighted a recurring theme in their relationship: Gemma's more relaxed, improvisational style clashing with Gorka's meticulous, regimented approach to household order. He added that he would never walk into someone else's home and rearrange things without permission, insisting that any tidying must stay within the confines of the space itself.

The episode also revisited a previous disagreement that surfaced a month earlier, when Gorka accused Gemma of using the children to manipulate him, especially regarding the idea of adding another dog to the family. Gemma expressed a desire to adopt a new pet after spotting several at a local fair, but Gorka warned her not to enlist the kids as leverage.

He joked that he was on tour for 365 days, implying that a new canine companion would be left in his absence. Their banter continued with typical playful sarcasm - Gorka thanking listeners for being nice to him, Gemma snapping back, and both partners teasing each other about who is truly kind.

Despite the occasional friction, the couple's candid conversation offers listeners a glimpse into the everyday negotiations that keep a modern family running, from kitchen logistics to pet plans, all delivered with the humor and honesty that have become the hallmark of Lost In Translation





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Celebrity Relationships Podcast Drama Home Organisation Family Dynamics Pet Adoption

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

England vs New Zealand: Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson dropped prompting questions over captaincy and Test lineupQ&A as Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson dropped from Englands second Test against New Zealand; Stokes was understood to be considering next steps but fears over his England future have cooled; watch the second Test of the England vs New Zealand live on Sky Sports from June...

Read more »

Marc Marquez Triumphs in Hungary Amid Injury ComebackMarc Marquez secures his first win of the 2026 MotoGP season at the Hungarian Grand Prix, overcoming a severe shoulder injury to challenge championship leader Marco Bezzecchi.

Read more »

Inside Marc Marquez’s new approach to racing after surgeryMarc Marquez’s crew chief offers insights into how the Ducati rider has been adapting his riding to overcome his physical limitations after undergoing a seventh surgery on his right shoulder

Read more »

Marc Marquez: “I’ve done more than I expected” after 100th grand prix winMarc Marquez revealed the victories he considers the most important after celebrating his 100th grand prix win in the Hungarian MotoGP.

Read more »