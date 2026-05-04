Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez Won't Marry Despite Five-Year Engagement

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have revealed they have no intention of getting married despite being engaged for five years, citing observations about divorce rates and a belief that marriage isn't essential for their happiness. Gorka Marquez also announced his departure from Strictly Come Dancing.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez , a beloved couple who met on the BBC dance show Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, have revealed they have no plans to marry despite being engaged for five years.

The Hollyoaks actress, 41, and the Strictly professional dancer, 35, share two children, six-year-old Mia and two-year-old Thiago, and openly discussed their decision on their podcast, Lost In Translation. Gemma stated bluntly, 'I ain't getting married to him. No chance,' a sentiment echoed by Gorka, who added, 'I don't think I want to get married.

' Their reasoning stems from observing the high divorce rate among their acquaintances, with Gemma noting that 'everyone I know who has got married has ended up getting divorced, apart from my sister. ' Gorka further explained that marriage is merely a legal document and unnecessary for a couple already deeply committed and raising a family together. The conversation also touched upon practical considerations, such as Gemma's mother raising concerns about the complexities of a will without a marriage certificate.

This prompted a humorous exchange where Gorka jokingly claimed he wouldn't have anything to leave to his children, as he spends all his money. Beyond their marital status, the couple has navigated professional changes recently, with Gorka announcing his permanent departure from Strictly Come Dancing.

He cited scheduling conflicts with Dancing With The Stars Spain as a contributing factor to his decision, expressing immense gratitude for the decade he spent on the show, where he not only built a career but also found love and started a family. Gorka intends to participate in the Strictly Pro Tour and hopes to continue supporting the show from the sidelines.

His exit follows similar announcements from other professional dancers, including Luba Mushtuk, Karen Hauer, Nadiya Bychkova, and Michelle Tsiakkas, signaling significant changes within the show's lineup. Furthermore, a resurfaced clip from their podcast revealed a lighthearted moment of frustration Gemma experienced with Gorka upon his return from a trip to New York.

She recounted how he immediately began inspecting their home as if checking on a tenant, leading her to mutter under her breath, 'Shut the f*** up Gorka,' after discovering he was upset about a rearranged shelf – which was actually the work of their children playing shops. This anecdote highlights the couple's candid and relatable dynamic, showcasing their ability to navigate everyday challenges with humor and affection.

Despite the lack of wedding plans and Gorka's departure from Strictly, Gemma and Gorka appear content with their current life, prioritizing their family and enjoying their shared journey together. They have built a strong foundation based on love, partnership, and a shared sense of humor, proving that a formal commitment isn't always necessary for a fulfilling and lasting relationship





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