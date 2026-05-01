Gemma Atkinson Reveals Gorka Marquez Annoyed Her Even After Strictly Exit

Gemma Atkinson jokingly shared her frustration with fiancé Gorka Marquez's behavior after his departure from Strictly Come Dancing, revealing a funny incident from their home life. The news comes amid a wider shake-up of the show's professional dancers and hosts.

Gemma Atkinson has revealed a humorous frustration with her fiancé, Gorka Marquez , even after his recent departure from the popular dance competition, Strictly Come Dancing .

Marquez, a Spanish ballroom professional, announced his decision to leave the show on Tuesday, joining a growing list of professionals exiting ahead of the 24th series. The couple initially connected on Strictly in 2017 when Gemma Atkinson was a contestant, and now co-host the 'Lost In Translation' podcast.

A clip from the podcast resurfaced, detailing an incident where Gorka’s ‘inspector-like’ behavior around the house after returning from a trip to New York prompted Gemma to jokingly exclaim, 'Shut the f*** up Gorka!

' The incident involved Gorka noticing a rearranged shelf and questioning Gemma about it, unaware that their children, Mia and Thiago, were simply playing shops. Gemma recounted how she muttered her frustration as she walked upstairs, feeling exasperated by his scrutiny. Gorka’s departure follows a period where he balanced his role on Strictly with commitments to the Spanish version of 'Dancing With The Stars,' leading to a schedule clash.

He expressed immense gratitude for his ten years with the show, highlighting the career, love, family, and friendships it brought him. He intends to continue being involved through the Strictly Pro Tour and hopes to offer support from the sidelines. Marquez’s exit is part of a larger shake-up on Strictly, with several other professional dancers – Luba Mushtuk, Karen Hauer, Nadiya Bychkova, and Michelle Tsiakkas – also leaving the show.

The departures of long-standing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have also created uncertainty about the show’s future presenting lineup. Producers are aiming for a 'fresh start' for the BBC One program, with new hosts expected to be announced soon. Gorka’s initial break from the show stemmed from his judging role on the Spanish version of the program, 'Bailando Con Las Estrellas,' and his return to Strictly involved a period of juggling commitments between the two shows.

The changes signal a significant transition for the beloved dance competition as it prepares for its next series





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