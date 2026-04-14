Gemma Cairney Announces She Is Expecting Second Child

BBC Radio 1 star Gemma Cairney shares the exciting news of her second pregnancy on Instagram, following the birth of her first child in August 2024. Celebrities and fellow radio personalities send their congratulations.

BBC Radio 1 star Gemma Cairney has joyfully announced she is expecting her second child . The announcement was made through a heartwarming post on her Instagram page, where she shared a photo of her growing baby bump on Monday evening. This exciting news marks another chapter for Gemma and her partner, Cameron McAllister, who welcomed their first child in August 2024. The shared image depicted Gemma basking in the sun, playfully lifting her blouse to reveal her stomach, accompanied by the caption 'together we sunbathe 'n dream.' The announcement quickly garnered an outpouring of love and congratulations from fellow Radio 1 alumni and celebrities, with comments flooding in from figures such as Fearne Cotton, Dawn O'Porter, and Annie Lennox, all expressing their excitement and well wishes. This joyous news continues Gemma's journey into motherhood and further endears her to her audience, who have followed her life and career for years.

The heartwarming announcement of Gemma's second pregnancy continues to build on the joy she shared when she welcomed her first child. In August 2024, Gemma, then 39, shared a beautiful Instagram post revealing the birth of her first child, alongside partner Cameron. The touching photo captured Gemma and Cameron lovingly cradling their newborn. The post received overwhelming love and congratulations from fellow celebrities, including Laura Whitmore, Angela Scanlon, Clara Amfo, Pixie Lott, and Laura Mvula. In the same post, Gemma wrote about the joyous new chapter she had embarked on, reflecting on the 'best madness, blessings, bliss, breathes, prayers, tears & momentous delirium.'

Gemma has consistently been open about her experiences with motherhood, and has previously taken to Instagram to share updates on her pregnancy. In recent months, Gemma has kept her followers informed on her pregnancy through various posts. She expressed her appreciation for the process of pregnancy and birth, using the platform to celebrate the extraordinary capabilities of the female body. She has often taken the chance to talk about the physical and emotional changes her body has gone through, frequently encouraging self-love. Gemma met her partner Cameron in Malawi, where Cameron sources coffee beans from smallholder farmers.

Gemma Cairney's career spans across the media landscape, beginning at Kiss FM and Channel 4 Radio, before her move to the BBC. She gained recognition as a presenter on Radio 1Xtra in 2008 and has hosted various high-profile events, including Glastonbury. Gemma even hosted her own weekday afternoon show in 2011. This seasoned broadcaster, now based in Scotland, has also produced radio documentaries and launched a successful production company. The Birmingham-born presenter's professional journey reflects her diverse talents and her dedication to the radio industry. Her experiences, from hosting shows to producing content, have established her as a prominent figure in British broadcasting. The public and media eagerly anticipate further details of Gemma's journey with her family





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