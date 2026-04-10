Gemma Collins and David Haye Clash in I'm A Celebrity All Stars: 'Evil' Accusations and Throuple Gossip

Tensions flared in the I'm A Celebrity All Stars camp as Gemma Collins and David Haye clashed over a bushtucker trial and alleged personal rumors. The encounter sparked accusations of 'evil' behavior and gossip about David's private life, adding drama to the All Stars edition.

Gemma Collins , the former TOWIE star, found herself in a heated exchange with boxer David Haye during the I'm A Celebrity All Stars camp. The feud ignited after Gemma lost a bushtucker trial and was denied water by David. Gemma, visibly upset, labeled David 'evil' and later gossiped about rumors of his involvement in 'throuples,' sparking further controversy within the camp.

The incident unfolded during a food challenge where Gemma requested a drink, but David insisted she wait until she finished the task. This prompted Gemma's strong reaction, leading to a discussion with fellow campmates about David's behavior. Adam Thomas attempted to defend David, but Gemma remained unconvinced, highlighting what she perceived as a difference in their backgrounds. The situation escalated when Gemma brought up allegations about David's personal life, mentioning reports of 'throuples'. Adam, surprised by the claims, questioned the validity of the gossip. The conversation continued with other campmates, including Beverley Callard, expressing their reaction. Gemma confidently stated that the throuple rumors were widespread. The reports involved David, his partner Sian Osborne, and others, including Una Healy and Helen Flanagan, although these individuals have denied being part of a throuple. Mica Jova, a friend of David and Sian, spoke out against Una Healy for speaking out against them. The I'm A Celebrity All Stars camp also features other notable personalities. Ashley Roberts, the 2012 runner-up, is present, while Sir Mo Farah, the Olympian, is hoping to overcome his fear of snakes. This season of I'm A Celebrity is packed with returning celebrities from past seasons. Gemma, known for her 'diva' persona and her time on The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE), participated in the 14th series of I'm A Celebrity in 2014. The group consists of stars from many different backgrounds, ranging from reality television to sports





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