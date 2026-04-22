Gemma Collins Credits Fiancé Rami Hawash for 'I'm A Celebrity' Return and Shares Wedding Plans

Gemma Collins expresses her gratitude to fiancé Rami Hawash for his support during her time on 'I'm A Celebrity All Stars' and reveals evolving plans for their wedding, potentially including four ceremonies.

Gemma Collins has publicly expressed her deep gratitude to her fiancé, Rami Hawash , following her recent elimination from ' I'm A Celebrity All Stars '. The television personality, known for her vibrant persona and appearances on 'The Only Way Is Essex', stated she wouldn't have been able to participate in the show without Rami's unwavering support and encouragement.

Her departure from the ITV2 series came as part of a double elimination, initiated by David Haye who chose Gemma to leave with him after being voted out by the camp. This return to the jungle marks a significant moment for Collins, as she previously exited the show in 2014 after only 72 hours.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Gemma, 45, shared a loving photo with Rami, 50, describing him as her 'calm in the chaos' and her source of strength. She emphasized how his belief in her, even during moments of self-doubt, made the challenging experience of the show more manageable. Gemma highlighted Rami’s role as her anchor, her inspiration, and her safe haven, expressing profound gratitude for their enduring love.

The post concluded with her enthusiastic anticipation of finally becoming his wife, punctuated with heart emojis. The couple’s wedding plans have become a recurring topic of discussion, evolving from an initial idea of three ceremonies to a surprising potential for four. Gemma revealed during her time in the jungle that she is now considering four wedding celebrations, though the exact timing and locations remain undecided.

She has expressed interest in a Sicilian wedding in Taormina, as well as a ceremony at Claridge's in London, acknowledging the logistical challenges of accommodating Rami's family who reside abroad. Their relationship has spanned over a decade, beginning in 2011 with an on-again, off-again romance that led to a first proposal in 2013, which was later called off.

The couple rekindled their connection in 2020, leading to a second engagement in 2021 and a third, elaborate proposal in the Maldives on Valentine's Day 2024. Rami orchestrated a romantic beachside proposal with rose petals, lights spelling out 'Will you marry me?

', and a stunning diamond ring presented within a shell. Gemma described the moment as 'beautiful' and completely unexpected. She has previously envisioned a woodland-themed wedding with a fairytale aesthetic, inspired by Disney's Maleficent, aiming for a 'mythical and boho' atmosphere. True to her extravagant style, Gemma intends to have multiple wedding dresses to complement the various celebrations.

Fellow campmate Adam Thomas playfully remarked that only Gemma Collins could plan to marry the same person four times, a sentiment he wholeheartedly supported





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