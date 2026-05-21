Gemma Collins defends video with Education Secretary, criticizes 'outright snobbery' in backlash

Gemma Collins, often referred to as her alter-ego 'The GC', has been involved in several controversies, including confrontins her with her former I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! castmate when she was on the All Stars series. Here, she is defending her participation in a video promoting education reforms aimed at SEND children, saying she was not paid for it and has genuine interest in the subject. She has also visited a Focus 1st Academy to discuss SEN issues.

Gemma Collins , the controversial reality TV star from TOWIE and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! , has hit back at trolls and insisted that providing support for children with Special Educational Needs (SEND) is a 'topic close to [her] heart'.

In a viral video with Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson, Collins questioned staff about their efforts to assist SEND children and was subsequently criticized for her involvement. Collins later defended her participation in a statement, clarifying that she was not paid and asserting her genuine interest in the subject. She also visited a Focus 1st Academy, a specialist independent school, to discuss SEN issues.

Critics accused the video of being 'tone-deaf' and questioned her experience in SEND matters, while supporters welcomed her stance, saying any publicity is vital for raising awareness and supporting SEND pupils. The Department for Education has stated that their collaboration with Collins will continue, and she will also post content from her team on her own channels





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Gemma Collins SEND Children Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson Focus 1St Academy Focus 1St Academy Gemma Collins Defed Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson The GC I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Reality The GC TOWIE Reality TV Star I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Reality Gemma Collins

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