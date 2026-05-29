Gemma Collins Earns More Than Prime Minister, Claims She Has Built a Net Worth of £3M to £4M

Gemma Collins, a former TOWIE star, has claimed that she earns more money than Prime Minister Keir Starmer. She has built a net worth of £3M to £4M through her own fashion and fragrance businesses, paid social media endorsements, and prominent reality TV and media appearances.

Gemma Collins has claimed that she earns more money than Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The former TOWIE star, 45, took to Instagram on Friday, where she turned heads in a white floral mini dress.

Alongside the post, she told her followers to 'just Google my name Hun'. She penned: 'Gemma Collins: The reality TV star can command premium fees, reportedly earning up to £75,000 for a single sponsored Instagram post. Her wealth is sustained through her own fashion and fragrance businesses, paid social media endorsements, and prominent reality TV and media appearances. Yes, Gemma Collins does earn significantly more than the Prime Minister.

Gemma Collins has claimed that she earns more money than Prime Minister Keir Starmer in a new Instagram post on Friday. Keir reportedly earns 167K a year, while Gemma says she has built a net worth of £3M to £4M. Her annual earnings frequently surpass the PM's salary, driven by high-value brand collaborations, social media deals, and reality TV appearances.

While the Prime Minister's total salary is capped at approximately £167,000, Collins has built an estimated net worth of £3 to £4 million. Her recent appearance on I'm A Celeb All Stars, where she spoke about her weight loss journey, has also added to her earnings. Gemma recently starred in I'm A Celeb All Stars, which was pre-filmed in South Africa before airing in April, during which she spoke about her weight loss.

Explaining how the drug curbed her appetite, she said: 'When I was first doing it, me and Rami went for a Turkish, and in my whole life, if a bread basket went down, oh mate, there's nothing like a bread basket... Do you know how weird it was for me to sit there. Have the bread in front of me and not want it. It was great, it was liberating.

I had freedom... I didn't want that bread, but that was in the very beginning.

' Gemma recently showcased her slimmed-down physique in a sexy swimsuit snap, after revealing she was forced to stop taking Ozempic due to side effects and gallbladder attack. Gemma Collins showcases her slimmed-down physique in sexy swimsuit snap - after revealing she was forced to stop taking Ozempic.

Gemma continued: 'So when I moved up through the doses, I ended up going up to 15 on it, 15mg, and then that is when a few weeks later I got the pain. But I'm big anyway, I mean, I could lose three stone and probably wouldn't be that different. I've done everything. Everything.

I've done every diet from the cake boss to the Beyonce to the cabbage soup to the egg diet. But it depends on your body. Like, what works for you and you don't work for me. But fortunately, you know, I am with someone that loves me exactly as I am.

He knew me years ago, he knows me today, two pound up, two pound down.

' Gemma recently revealed her jungle weight-loss after surviving on a diet of rice and beans on I'm A Celebrity All Stars. She returned to the ITV show 13 years after her last appearance and vowed to redeem herself after she quit her last stint after just three days





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Gemma Collins Earns More Than Prime Minister Net Worth Fashion And Fragrance Businesses Paid Social Media Endorsements Reality TV And Media Appearances Ozempic Journey Weight Loss I'm A Celeb All Stars South Africa Ozempic Gallbladder Attack Slimmed-Down Physique Sexy Swimsuit Snap

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