Gemma Collins' Latest Racy Snap and Weight Loss Journey

Gemma Collins, a reality TV legend, shared a swimsuit-clad snap on Instagram, showcasing her sensational weight loss. She spoke about 'never having a bad-looking boyfriend' in her accompanying caption.

Gemma Collins once again showed off her sensational weight loss as she shared a swimsuit-clad snap on Instagram on Sunday. The reality TV legend, 45, posed up a storm in a keyhole swimsuit in a tiger print which made the most of her slimmed-down physique .

In a boasting accompanying caption, the star, who is engaged to long-time partner Rami Hawash, spoke about 'never having a bad-looking boyfriend'. Her latest racy snap comes after Gemma opened up about her Ozempic journey that left her 'liberated' before she encountered side effects and was forced to stop after she experienced a gallbladder attack.

She detailed how taking the drug was 'great, it was liberating, freeing' yet she was forced to end her journey, although she has still managed to shed 3.4st. Gemma Collins once again showed off her sensational weight loss as she shared a swimsuit-clad snap on Instagram on Sunday. In a boasting accompanying caption, the star, who is engaged to long-time partner Rami Hawash, spoke about 'never having a bad-looking boyfriend'





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Gemma Collins Weight Loss Ozempic Side Effects Gallbladder Attack Beyourownsunshine Evansclothing I'm A Celeb All Stars South Africa Turkish Bread Basket Ozempic Journey Liberated Side Effects Gallbladder Attack Slimmed-Down Physique Tiger Print Keyhole Swimsuit Rami Hawash James Argent TOWIE Beyourownsunshine Evansclothing I'm A Celeb All Stars South Africa Turkish Bread Basket Ozempic Journey Liberated Side Effects Gallbladder Attack Slimmed-Down Physique Tiger Print Keyhole Swimsuit Rami Hawash James Argent TOWIE Beyourownsunshine Evansclothing I'm A Celeb All Stars South Africa Turkish Bread Basket Ozempic Journey Liberated Side Effects Gallbladder Attack Slimmed-Down Physique Tiger Print Keyhole Swimsuit Rami Hawash James Argent TOWIE Beyourownsunshine Evansclothing I'm A Celeb All Stars South Africa Turkish Bread Basket Ozempic Journey Liberated Side Effects Gallbladder Attack Slimmed-Down Physique Tiger Print Keyhole Swimsuit Rami Hawash James Argent TOWIE Beyourownsunshine Evansclothing I'm A Celeb All Stars South Africa Turkish Bread Basket Ozempic Journey Liberated Side Effects Gallbladder Attack Slimmed-Down Physique Tiger Print Keyhole Swimsuit Rami Hawash James Argent TOWIE Beyourownsunshine Evansclothing I'm A Celeb All Stars South Africa Turkish Bread Basket Ozempic Journey Liberated Side Effects Gallbladder Attack Slimmed-Down Physique Tiger Print Keyhole Swimsuit Rami Hawash James Argent TOWIE Beyourownsunshine Evansclothing I'm A Celeb All Stars South Africa Turkish Bread Basket Ozempic Journey Liberated Side Effects Gallbladder Attack Slimmed-Down Physique Tiger Print Keyhole Swimsuit Rami Hawash James Argent TOWIE Beyourownsunshine Evansclothing I'm A Celeb All Stars South Africa Turkish Bread Basket Ozempic Journey Liberated Side Effects Gallbladder Attack Slimmed-Down Physique Tiger Print Keyhole Swimsuit Rami Hawash James Argent TOWIE Beyourownsunshine Evansclothing I'm A Celeb All Stars South Africa Turkish Bread Basket Ozempic Journey Liberated Side Effects Gallbladder Attack Slimmed-Down Physique Tiger Print Keyhole Swimsuit Rami Hawash James Argent TOWIE Beyourownsunshine Evansclothing I'm A Celeb All Stars South Africa Turkish Bread Basket Ozempic Journey Liberated Side Effects Gallbladder Attack Slimmed-Down Physique Tiger Print Keyhole Swimsuit Rami Hawash James Argent TOWIE Beyourownsunshine Evansclothing I'm A Celeb All Stars South Africa Turkish Bread Basket Ozempic Journey Liberated Side Effects Gallbladder Attack Slimmed-Down Physique Tiger Print Keyhole Swimsuit Rami Hawash James Argent TOWIE Beyourownsunshine Evansclothing I'm A Celeb All Stars South Africa Turkish Bread Basket Ozempic Journey Liberated Side Effects Gallbladder Attack Slimmed-Down Physique Tiger Print Keyhole Swimsuit Rami Hawash James Argent TOWIE Beyourownsunshine Evansclothing I'm A Celeb All Stars South Africa Turkish Bread Basket Ozempic Journey Liberated Side Effects Gallbladder Attack Slimmed-Down Physique Tiger Print Keyhole Swimsuit Rami Hawash James Argent TOWIE Beyourownsunshine Evansclothing I'm A Celeb All Stars South Africa Turkish Bread Basket Ozempic Journey Liberated Side Effects Gallbladder Attack Slimmed-Down Physique Tiger Print Keyhole Swimsuit Rami Hawash James Argent TOWIE Beyourownsunshine Evansclothing I'm A Celeb All Stars South Africa Turkish Bread Basket Ozempic Journey Liberated Side Effects Gallbladder Attack Slimmed-

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