Gemma Collins Opens Up About Ozempic Journey and 'Redemption Era'

Reality star Gemma Collins discusses her experience with Ozempic, highlighting the initial positive effects and subsequent side effects. She also talks about her weight loss journey on I'm A Celebrity All Stars and her ongoing 'redemption era'.

Gemma Collins has shared her experience with Ozempic , detailing the initial positive impact followed by adverse effects. The reality star revealed she briefly used the weight-loss medication and described the early stages as 'life changing' and 'liberating' due to its appetite-suppressing effects. She recounted an experience at a Turkish restaurant where, for the first time, she wasn't tempted by the bread basket, a significant shift in her eating habits.

This led to a sense of freedom and control over her diet, something she hadn't felt before. She mentioned how the drug helped her to curb her appetite and change her relationship with food during the beginning, which she greatly enjoyed. However, the positive experience was short-lived. As she increased the dosage to 15mg, she encountered side effects, specifically a gallbladder attack. This incident forced her to discontinue the medication. Despite the setback, Gemma's perspective remains pragmatic. She acknowledged that she has always been big and has tried many diets. She stated that what works for one person may not work for another, highlighting the individual nature of weight management and body chemistry. She has tried everything, from the Cake Boss diet to the Beyonce diet and many more in the past. She said that she is happy and her partner loves her exactly as she is.\Adding to her recent experiences, Gemma has also been involved in I'm A Celebrity All Stars, where she experienced significant weight loss while surviving on a diet of rice and beans. This show represents a return to the ITV show, 13 years after her previous appearance, which she cut short after only three days. She was surprised by the amount of weight she lost during the show in South Africa, which was filmed in September 2025. She stated that she lost 1st 4lb (8kg). This experience was more than just physical; she also described it as a 'best digital detox and spiritual healing,' and has since reduced her phone usage. TV viewers have expressed that Gemma's redemption is well underway as she tackled a gruelling eating trial and overcame her fears. \During a discussion about Ozempic in the I'm A Celebrity camp, Gemma openly discussed the impact the drug had on her and how she felt 'life changing' and 'liberating'. She tackled the infamous eating trial with Craig Charles in a bid to win her team a spot in the main camp. She overcame her fear of helicopters, successfully riding into camp, a stark contrast to her previous attempt in 2014, where she broke down in tears. The show has shown a different side to Gemma and has proved that she is redeeming herself. The experience marks a significant period of personal growth and self-discovery. Her willingness to openly discuss her struggles and triumphs, both related to weight management and personal challenges, resonates with her audience, solidifying her status as a relatable and resilient personality. The public has been positive about her return and declared she was well into her 'redemption era'





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