Gemma Collins Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Drama from I'm A Celebrity Finale, Including Tense Moment with Jimmy Bullard

Gemma Collins shares exclusive footage from the I'm A Celebrity finale, capturing a tense encounter with Jimmy Bullard and revealing the ongoing fallout from the show's explosive feuds. The reality star's vlog includes a moment where Bullard appears to ignore her, while boxer David Haye faces legal action against ITV for alleged reputational damage.

Gemma Collins has revealed exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the highly anticipated I'm A Celebrity finale, capturing a tense encounter with former footballer Jimmy Bullard . The 45-year-old reality star documented her evening at the studios for her YouTube channel, where she filmed a moment in which Bullard, 47, seemingly ignored her presence.

Surrounded by her glam team as they adjusted her vibrant green ensemble, Gemma was left visibly surprised when Bullard walked past without acknowledgment. This incident occurred shortly after Bullard's heated on-air confrontation with eventual winner Adam Thomas, where tensions escalated during a trial that nearly cost Adam his place in the competition. The live showdown saw Bullard accuse Adam of being abusive, aggressive, and intimidating, sparking one of the most explosive arguments in the show's history.

Bullard later claimed that ITV had edited out crucial clips, further fueling the controversy. Meanwhile, boxer David Haye made an appearance in Gemma's dressing room, where she remarked, 'It's all pantomime, David, isn't it?

' to which Haye responded, 'Nah, it's the real thing. ' Gemma has since publicly criticized both Haye and Bullard, condemning their treatment of Adam in a scathing statement. The drama continued off-screen, with reports that Haye is planning to sue ITV for alleged damage to his reputation. According to insiders, Haye believes the show deliberately edited footage to portray him as the villain, including a controversial moment where he was accused of fat-shaming Gemma.

Legal sources suggest Haye could seek up to £10 million in damages, claiming lost earnings due to the negative portrayal. The insider added that Haye was previously in discussions with Netflix for a potential show, which has since fallen through, along with other brand deals. ITV has faced backlash for its handling of the series, with viewers accusing the network of exacerbating tensions between cast members.

During the live finale, hosts Ant and Dec struggled to contain the escalating feud, with Haye launching a direct attack on Adam while the presenters took aim at Haye's controversial comments about women. The show's opening segment even joked about Haye's 'terrifying theories,' with Ant playfully squaring up to the boxer, much to the audience's amusement.

As the dust settles on this year's All Stars series, the fallout from the on-screen clashes continues to dominate headlines, raising questions about the ethics of reality TV editing and its impact on participants' reputations





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