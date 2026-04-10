Gemma Collins Reveals Hilarious Reason for Ditching Air Fryer on I'm A Celebrity All Stars

TOWIE star Gemma Collins left fans in hysterics after sharing the unlikely reason she threw away her air fryer on I'm A Celebrity All Stars: she felt it sucked all the oxygen out of her kitchen.

Gemma Collins , the iconic reality star, has once again provided viewers with a hilarious anecdote, this time involving an air fryer . During her appearance on I'm A Celebrity All Stars, Gemma shared the unexpected reason why she parted ways with the popular kitchen appliance. The candid confession left her campmates and fans in stitches, highlighting her unique personality and comedic timing.

Gemma revealed that after her initial use of the air fryer, she felt it had 'sucked all the oxygen out of her kitchen,' leading her to dispose of it. This admission quickly became a trending topic on social media, with fans reacting with amusement and lighthearted jokes about the unlikely reason behind her air fryer abandonment. The incident is a testament to Gemma's ability to turn everyday experiences into entertaining moments. The latest season of I'm A Celebrity All Stars has been enriched by her presence, with her candidness being a welcome component to the show's entertainment factor. The reactions of viewers and campmates alike showcase the enduring appeal of Gemma's persona. \In a conversation among the campmates, Gemma shared her cooking abilities and asked whether any of her peers had a slow cooker. This then led to the air fryer story, which prompted the comical revelation. When fellow contestant Adam mentioned he owned an air fryer, Gemma swiftly shook her head, clarifying that she no longer had one. The memory of the device sucking the air from the kitchen quickly came back, causing Gemma to explain the bizarre incident. This interaction has become another memorable moment from the series, with many fans online expressing their laughter and amusement at the unexpected reason behind Gemma's decision. She did not hesitate to reveal her initial reaction, providing a unique perspective of an everyday appliance. This is just one of many memorable moments during the new series of I'm A Celebrity All Stars, showing that the series is filled with iconic television moments. \The episode continued with another heated exchange between Gemma and Sinitta. The tension between the two stars increased when Sinitta brought up a past project. Gemma responded by citing an injury that prevented her from going forward. Sinitta continued to share her disappointment in Gemma's absence from the project. Later, during the show, Scarlett mouthed to Seann what was happening. After the incident, Gemma expressed her upset to Adam. The new series of I'm A Celebrity All Stars featured a range of recognizable faces from past seasons. The series continues to offer both lighthearted moments and dramatic exchanges, providing viewers with entertaining and memorable television moments. I'm A Celebrity All Stars continues on Friday at 9pm on ITV1. The GC took part in the 14th series of I'm A Celebrity back in 2014





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