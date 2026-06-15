Gemma Collins shares perimenopause struggles and her fresh-faced new look

Reality TV star Gemma Collins has spoken about her struggles with perimenopause, a transitional phase leading up to menopause. She has shared a fresh-faced new look while detailing the difficulties she has faced with the condition, including memory loss and losing important items.

Gemma Collins has shared her fresh-faced new look while detailing the struggles she has faced with the perimenopause in a candid social media post. The reality star, 45, who has openly discussed her desire to become a mother, spoke about the difficulties of the transitional phase leading up to menopause.

Gemma told fans that she is having difficulty with her memory and keeps losing important items such as her car keys around the house. She said, 'Perimenopause sucks! I've lost two sets of car keys in one week and I do not know for the life of me where I put them - I can't remember nothing, it's bizarre!

'And it's like an out of body experience, my mind is normally very sharp! Is there any help for this and can someone who's got the witchy powers help me find my keys!

'2 cars! In one week! Keys lost in my own home. Send help.

Behind these glasses I'm having a moment!

' Gemma Collins has shared her fresh-faced new look while detailing the struggles she has faced with the perimenopause in a candid social media post. Gemma told fans that she is having difficulty with her memory and keeps losing important items such as her car keys around the house. Gemma revealed that her glowing complexion was down to a recent facial, as she shared a 'filter free' video of the results of the treatment.

The former TOWIE star, who is engaged to fiance Rami Hawash, first confirmed she's in perimenopause in an Instagram post in November last year. She shared with her followers that she sought help from a clinical team after feeling a 'bit off lately, and urged ladies to listen to their bodies. In a video clip, she said, 'Hi guys, so I wanted to share with you a journey I've been on.

'I've been getting the most weirdest symptoms, itchy ears, feeling a little bit more tired than usual. 'I was just like, I feel like there's something not right with my hormones. I'm 44 now, and it's no secret that perimenopause can creep up on you at any time, and I've just been a bit worried about it.

'But I am so pleased and have such a weight lifted off my mind, that I've managed to speak to the Voy care team. Gemma revealed that her glowing complexion was down to a recent facial, as she shared a 'filter free' video of the results of the treatment.

She then heaped praise on her doctor, saying, 'And Dr Sally has been there for me, and I've had a chat with her, she has literally put my mind so at rest.

'She's been incredible, I didn't feel embarrassed to ask her anything. I explained that I've just been feeling a little bit off.

'Dr Sally has reassured me, the Voy care is ten ten, everything (has) made me feel so relieved, so listened to as a woman, she has given me a blood test kit to take at home. I can't wait to do it.

' Alongside the video, she captioned the post: 'Sharing my perimenopause journey because none of us should feel alone. ' 'I've been feeling a bit 'off' lately, so I reached out to the amazing team at @voymenopause and honestly, Dr Sally has completely put my mind at rest. I finally feel heard and supported.

'Ladies, if something doesn't feel right, listen to your body. There is help out there and you absolutely can feel better.

' According to the NHS, perimenopause is when you have symptoms of menopause, but your periods have not stopped. Perimenopause ends, and you reach menopause when you have not had a period for 12 months.

Gemma has been incredibly candid about her wish to have children and previously shared that she has faced several miscarriages and was once advised to terminate a pregnancy of an intersex baby; pictured with fiancé Rami Hawash Common mental health symptoms of menopause and perimenopause include changes to your mood and problems with memory or concentration. Meanwhile, common physical symptoms include hot flushes, difficulty sleeping, heart palpitations, headaches and migraines, muscle aches and joint pains, skin changes, reduced sex drive, recurrent urinary tract infections, and sensitive teeth.

Gemma has been incredibly candid about her wish to have children and previously shared that she has faced several miscarriages and was once advised to terminate a pregnancy of an intersex baby. The TV personality has also shared that after struggling to conceive naturally, she and fiancé Rami were considering going down the surrogacy route, and she previously revealed she had considered fostering, as her mum was fostered as a child.

She has a low number of AMH hormones, meaning she also has a limited number of eggs available, and also suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which directly affects the ovaries. Gemma got engaged to businessman Rami last year, and the couple have since spilt the beans about their plans for their upcoming nuptials, revealing they want three separate weddings.

The reality star icon explained that she wants a main ceremony in the UK, a second taking place abroad and then a 'formal one' for their closest family and friends





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Gemma Collins Perimenopause Menopause Reality TV Star Memory Loss Fresh-Faced New Look

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