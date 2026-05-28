Gemma Collins shows off her burned skin and extreme tan lines on Essex beach

Gemma Collins has been spotted sunbathing on Essex beach with a group of friends, despite being caught out in the soaring temperatures. The former TOWIE star, 45, was seen wearing a strapless animal-print dress and stylish shades, but appeared to have ended up a little burnt on her chest and shoulders. This comes after Gemma opened up about her Ozempic journey, which left her 'liberated' but forced her to stop due to side effects. She has still managed to shed 3.4st, despite being forced to stop taking the drug.

Gemma Collins showcased her burned skin and extreme tan lines as she sunbathed on Essex beach amid the heatwave on Wednesday. The former TOWIE star was soaking up the sun near Leigh on Sea and wore a strapless animal-print dress.

Gemma was joined by a group of pals as they chatted away and she completed her look with stylish shades. However, Gemma appeared to have been caught out in the soaring temperatures as she ended up a little burnt on her chest and shoulders. The sunny outing comes after Gemma opened up about her Ozempic journey that left her 'liberated' before she encountered side effects and was forced to stop after she experienced a gallbladder attack.

She detailed how taking the drug was 'great, it was liberating, freeing' yet she was forced to end her journey, although she has still managed to shed 3.4st. Gemma Collins recently starred in I'm A Celeb All Stars, which was pre-filmed in South Africa before airing in April, during which she spoke about her weight loss. Explaining how the drug curbed her appetite, she said: 'When I was first doing it, me and Rami went for a Turkish, and in my whole life, if a bread basket went down, oh mate, there's nothing like a bread basket...

'Do you know how weird it was for me to sit there. Have the bread in front of me and not want it.

'Can you imagine how bizarre that was for him, because normally I would want it. It was great, it was liberating. I had freedom...

'I didn't want that bread, but that was in the very beginning. ' However, Gemma continued: 'So when I moved up through the doses, I ended up going up to 15 on it, 15mg, and then that is when a few weeks later I got the pain. 'But I'm big anyway, I mean, I could lose three stone and probably wouldn't be that different. I've done everything.

Everything.

'I've done every diet from the cake boss to the Beyonce to the cabbage soup to the egg diet. But it depends on your body. Like, what works for you and you don't work for me. Join the discussionHave you ever badly underestimated the British sun and ended up painfully burned?

What's your view?

Gemma was joined by a group of pals as they chatted away and she completed her look with stylish shades But Gemma appeared to have been caught out in the soaring temperatures as she ended up a little burnt on her chest and shoulders The sunny outing comes after Gemma opened up about her Ozempic journey that left her 'liberated' before she encountered side effects and was forced to stop She looked like she was having a great time relaxing in the sun Temperatures have soared in the UK this week and Gemma was making the most of it Read More Gemma Collins showcases her slimmed-down physique in sexy swimsuit snap - after revealing she was forced to stop taking Ozempic 'But fortunately, you know, I am with someone that loves me exactly as I am.

He knew me years ago, he knows me today, two pound up, two pound down.

' Gemma recently revealed her jungle weight-loss after surviving on a diet of rice and beans on I'm A Celebrity All Stars. She returned to the ITV show 13 years after her last appearance and vowed to redeem herself after she quit her last stint after just three days. Gemma said she was surprised by the amount of weight she dropped during the show in South Africa, which was filmed in September 2025.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: 'When they weighed me I'd lost 1st 4lb (8kg)'. The TV personality also described the experience as the 'best digital detox and spiritual healing' and has now been using her phone less





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gemma Collins Ozempic I'm A Celeb All Stars TOWIE Essex Beach

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash 'left in tears every day' after huge family moveStacey Solomon reflected on the emotional moments she and husband Joe Swash experienced after purchasing their Essex home, Pickle Cottage, in 2021

Read more »

Stirling woman completes east-to-west trek challenge for friend and late dadGemma Thomson hiked from the country’s most easterly point at Peterhead all the way to the most westerly spot at Ardnamurchan on the Highland coast.

Read more »

Coleman and Collins Address Ireland's Future and Israel Fixtures Ahead of Qatar FriendlyVeteran Seamus Coleman discusses his potential international future while captain Nathan Collins comments on player conscience regarding upcoming Nations League matches against Israel, as Ireland name a strong lineup for the friendly against Qatar.

Read more »

Mum fed toddler fatal cocktail of drugs before he could be taken into careEmma Barnett, of Debden, Essex, hid in her loft after a family court hearing which had determined that her son Oakley should be removed.

Read more »