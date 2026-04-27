Gemma Collins Slams 'Disgusting' I'm A Celeb Co-Stars After Dramatic Finale

Gemma Collins has publicly criticized David Haye and Jimmy Bullard following the 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' All Stars finale, accusing them of 'disgusting' behavior. The fallout includes claims of bullying, explosive arguments, and potential legal action.

The aftermath of the ' I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!

' All Stars finale continues to unfold with significant controversy. Gemma Collins has publicly condemned her co-stars, David Haye and Jimmy Bullard, labeling their behavior as 'disgusting' following a tumultuous weekend. This outburst stems from events during the live finale where Jimmy Bullard accused winner Adam Thomas of exhibiting 'abusive, aggressive, and intimidating' conduct, while David Haye engaged in what has been described as a 'tyrannical rant'.

The entire series has been marred by accusations of bullying and heated disputes among contestants, with David Haye specifically accused of targeting Adam Thomas. Jimmy Bullard also claimed he felt 'intimidated' by Adam during a particularly volatile exchange involving offensive language. A video circulating online shows David Haye and Jimmy Bullard asserting they were removed from the final by show producers, with David alleging the reason was 'for trying to tell the truth'.

Gemma Collins amplified their claims by sharing the video and expressing her discomfort with the overall atmosphere, stating that 'the right move was made' due to the 'disgusting' behavior and the uncomfortable environment it created. Further reports suggest a dramatic incident occurred after the crowning of Adam Thomas, with claims he ripped off his winner's crown and threw the mascot to the ground following alleged provocation from David Haye, who reportedly told Adam he was 'not a worthy winner'.

The initial conflict reportedly ignited during a trial when Jimmy Bullard's utterance of 'I'm A Celebrity' led to Adam Thomas facing potential elimination, resulting in a heated exchange where Adam allegedly used a highly offensive slur. The situation has escalated with reports that Jimmy Bullard is considering legal action against ITV, allegedly gathering evidence during the finale to support his claims of abusive behavior.

Sources indicate he believes proving Adam Thomas's conduct was 'abusive, aggressive, and intimidating' is crucial to his case, as it would represent a breach of contract. Gemma Collins, a known friend of Adam Thomas, reportedly described David Haye as 'a nasty b*****d' and both David Haye and Jimmy Bullard as 'an embarrassment to reality TV'. Witnesses observed Jimmy Bullard consulting notes during the live finale, potentially recording the confrontation to bolster his legal position.

Adam Thomas's wife, Caroline, posted a cryptic message on Instagram referencing a challenging night, while Gemma Collins and Sinitta visibly left the set during Jimmy Bullard's accusations. The series of events has sparked widespread debate and scrutiny regarding the conduct of participants and the handling of conflicts within the reality show





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