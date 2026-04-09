Gemma Collins Struggles in 'I'm A Celebrity All Stars': Diva's Jungle Return Sparks Controversy

Gemma Collins' return to I'm A Celebrity All Stars has been far from smooth, with the reality star immediately expressing her displeasure with the jungle conditions. Her complaints and the show's handling of the trial results have ignited controversy among viewers. The story provides insights into Gemma's experience, fan reactions, and the overall drama.

Gemma Collins , the iconic reality star known as The GC, is already finding her return to the I'm A Celebrity jungle a challenging experience, as highlighted in Wednesday's episode of I'm A Celebrity All Stars. After only just entering the South African camp, Gemma expressed her discontent with the conditions, describing the camp as 'torture.

' Her initial ordeal began with a loss in the eating trial against actor Craig Charles, which relegated her to the Savannah Scrub, a basic camp with minimal amenities. This setback visibly displeased the self-proclaimed diva, who immediately voiced her complaints about the accommodations. She lamented the lack of comfort, the state of the beds, and the overall experience, even going so far as to request a call to her agent, underscoring her dissatisfaction with the situation. She questioned what she had done in her life to deserve such conditions, highlighting the grueling nature of the experience and the discomfort it caused. This resulted in her exclaiming 'This is so bad but I've done it' revealing her tenacity. \The episode continued to showcase Gemma's struggles, with further complaints about comedian Seann Walsh's snoring adding to her woes as the campmates settled in for the night. The audience, having eagerly anticipated Gemma's return to the jungle, reacted with amusement and excitement, taking to social media to express their delight at seeing her embrace her larger-than-life personality. Fans praised her for living up to her established persona, with many expressing amusement at her reactions. However, the episode also sparked controversy, as some viewers criticized ITV for seemingly spoiling the trial's outcome by revealing Gemma's fate in the opening teaser. This led to accusations of ruining the suspense that had been carefully built up, with many viewers feeling that the cliffhanger had been rendered pointless. The pre-show teaser showing Gemma in the Savannah Scrub before the trial results were revealed led to accusations of a ruined suspense. The opening of the show seemingly negated the dramatic tension, as viewers felt the outcome had been prematurely disclosed. In contrast, some viewers clarified that the trial's objective was to determine which camp received food, not who would be sent to the less favorable accommodation, thus defending the teaser's purpose. \Adding to the story are details of the other contestants and information about the show, in particular those of Gemma's. The GC, as she is known, originally appeared in the 14th series in 2014, and is known for her larger than life diva persona that made her famous on The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE). Also featured is Ashley Roberts, who was the 2012 runner-up and is now a Heart Radio presenter and former Pussycat Doll. Sir Mo Farah, an Olympic legend, is also in the cast, hoping to conquer his fear of snakes. Another competitor is David Haye, a former World Champion boxer. The contrast between Gemma's diva persona and the basic conditions of the camp, her amusing reactions, and the controversy surrounding the show's format make the return of Gemma Collins to the I'm A Celebrity jungle a captivating story, blending the elements of reality television with the drama and challenges inherent in the survival format





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