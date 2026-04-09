Gemma Collins Targeted with 'Menacing and Abusive' Correspondence Amidst Stalker Hell

Gemma Collins, currently appearing on 'I'm A Celeb All Stars', has faced a frightening escalation in her stalking ordeal. She received abusive letters and a disturbing parcel while filming in South Africa, prompting increased security measures. The police are investigating, highlighting the severe emotional toll and the impact on her sense of safety. This situation follows previous harassment incidents, emphasizing the continuous threat and psychological distress faced by the reality TV star, mirroring the experience of Myleene Klass.

Gemma Collins , the reality TV star, is currently enduring an escalation of her ongoing stalking ordeal. While she was filming ' I'm A Celeb All Stars' in South Africa, she received disturbing correspondence, including abusive letters and an unsettling parcel. This has intensified her fear and led to the installation of panic buttons in her home, highlighting the gravity of the situation and the distress it is causing.

The police are actively investigating the matter, having already obtained DNA evidence from the culprit, though the individual remains at large. This frightening experience has significantly impacted Gemma's sense of security and well-being, underscoring the severe psychological effects of stalking.\The recent incidents build upon a history of harassment that Gemma has faced. Last year, she received rat poison, causing her to live in constant fear. Sources close to the star have indicated that the recent correspondence included unpleasant parcels containing excrement, further emphasizing the malicious nature of the attacks. Gemma has spoken openly about the toll the stalking has taken on her mental health, previously revealing the extent of the harassment and how it affected her life. This includes feeling unsafe and altering her professional activities. She has expressed how frightening the ordeal is, with some people wishing her dead. The police investigation is ongoing, and Gemma's security measures have been increased to ensure her safety, revealing her determination to protect herself amidst the escalating threat. She has contacted the police about past incidents and admits she only felt safe once she ramped up her own security measures.\Simultaneously, while Gemma's 'I'm A Celeb' scenes are being broadcast on ITV after being filmed in September, she has been making headlines with her appearances in the jungle. During one episode, she had a heated exchange with boxer David Haye, after she lost a bushtucker trial to Craig Charles. Gemma took issue with Haye’s comments that she should be denied water during the challenge, leading to her branding him 'evil'. Away from her personal dramas, Gemma's participation in the show has been well-received by fans. This situation mirrors a similar experience of Myleene Klass, another celebrity, who has also been a victim of stalking. Peter Windsor, who has schizophrenia, stalked Myleene for nine months, sending her disturbing items and messages. These incidents show how celebrities are also victims of harassment and the mental distress it causes. Both Gemma and Myleene's experiences highlight the need for increased awareness of stalking and more effective measures to protect victims. The legal consequences for Windsor, including an indefinite hospital order, underline the seriousness with which such behavior is viewed





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