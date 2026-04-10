Gemma Collins Targeted with 'Menacing' Correspondence as Stalker Hell Intensifies

Reality star Gemma Collins is facing an escalation of her stalking ordeal, receiving threatening packages and letters while filming I'm A Celeb All Stars, prompting increased home security. Police are investigating, with the recent developments unfolding as her scenes are broadcast on ITV. The situation has caused significant emotional distress, with police gathering DNA of the culprit.

Gemma Collins , the reality TV star, is enduring an escalation of her ongoing stalking ordeal, with the situation becoming more distressing while she was filming I'm A Celeb All Stars in South Africa. Sources reveal that Gemma received disturbing packages and menacing letters, prompting her to enhance her home security.

The unfolding events are coinciding with the broadcast of her I'm A Celeb scenes on ITV, which were filmed in September, as police continue their investigation into the troubling situation. The initial signs of the stalking behavior emerged last year, including a disturbing incident involving rat poison, causing significant emotional distress and fear for Gemma, who expressed concerns about individuals wishing her harm. The latest developments, as reported by sources, include the delivery of unpleasant parcels and threatening correspondence, heightening her anxiety. The police have been providing support by installing panic buttons in her home, offering a sense of security, although she remains understandably terrified. Authorities have reportedly collected the culprit's DNA but are still working to apprehend the individual responsible. \Gemma's participation in I'm A Celeb All Stars, filmed in South Africa, has thrust her back into the public eye while she's battling the challenges of her stalker situation. During a podcast interview, Gemma previously shared how the stalker had significantly impacted her mental well-being, influencing her decision to step back from her front-of-house responsibilities at her boutique in Brentwood. She described the nature of the harassment she had endured, including a stalker who sent letters and expressed the desire to harm her. Gemma emphasized how this had led to her feeling unsafe and prompted her to invest in enhanced personal security. The incidents included people showing up at her shop, creating an environment where she didn't feel safe, leading to her withdrawal from some aspects of her business. Beyond her personal security concerns, Gemma has been making waves since entering the jungle, with her return generating excitement among fans. In a recent episode, she confronted boxer David Haye following an incident during a bushtucker trial. She missed out on a place in the main camp after losing a challenge to Craig Charles. Gemma expressed her frustration at Haye after he insisted she should not be given water during the trial. She later called him 'evil' and gossiped about him with fellow campmates.\The case of Myleene Klass also highlights the severity of stalking. Peter Windsor, diagnosed with schizophrenia, was found guilty of stalking Myleene, sending her disturbing items and engaging in a campaign of harassment over a period of time. His actions included sending costumes, calling her names, and even sending an air pistol. He also stalked her Classic FM colleague, Katie Breathwick, sending them similar gifts. Judge Tom Rochford said that Windsor's actions caused both women considerable harm, fear, and distress, highlighting the deliberate nature of the messages and packages sent. The case underscores the significant psychological toll stalking can take on victims. The similarities between these cases reveal a pattern of behavior and the need for stringent measures to protect individuals from such threats, and the need for more efficient ways to find and prosecute those who commit such actions





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