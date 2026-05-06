Gemma Owen Embraces Family Ties and New Racing Ambitions at the Boodles Festival

From a coordinated family appearance at the Chester Races to preparing for the Markel Magnolia Cup at Goodwood, Gemma Owen is balancing high-fashion events with rigorous horse racing training and a new home.

Gemma Owen recently made a stunning appearance at the prestigious Boodles Festival held at the Chester Races, marking a rare and heartwarming public outing with her immediate family.

The twenty-three-year-old Love Island alumna and accomplished dressage rider looked effortlessly chic, donning a sophisticated pale blue shirt dress that perfectly complemented the sunny weather of the event. Adding a touch of formal elegance to her ensemble, she paired the dress with a classic navy blue blazer.

This sartorial choice was not a solo effort, as the entire Owen clan, including her father, the legendary former Liverpool footballer Michael Owen, her mother Louise, and her younger brother James, appeared in coordinated outfits, presenting a unified and stylish front to the crowds and cameras. The family's presence added a layer of glamour to the day one festivities, where the synergy of sport and high fashion is always on full display.

The outing highlighted the close-knit bond the family shares, as they navigated the social scene of one of the most anticipated racing events of the season with poise and grace. Beyond her fashion choices, Gemma is currently embarking on a challenging and exciting new chapter in her equestrian career. While she has long been associated with the discipline of dressage, she is now preparing to swap the controlled movements of that sport for the high-speed intensity of the home straight.

She is set to compete in the Markel Magnolia Cup at Goodwood on July 30, an event that represents a significant milestone in her riding journey. In recent reflections on her progress, Gemma admitted that the transition has been a humbling experience, noting that she had never actually sat on a racehorse until just a few months prior to her training.

To prepare for this daunting task, she has been spending a considerable amount of time at Manor House Stables, the facility established by her father in 2007. Being immersed in the clockwork operations of a professional racing yard and experiencing the thrill of the gallops has provided her with a fresh perspective on the sport. More importantly, her participation is fueled by a desire to support a worthy cause, as the Markel Magnolia Cup is a prestigious fundraising event.

Since its inception in 2011, the cup has raised over 3.5 million pounds for charities dedicated to supporting women and children, with this year's efforts focusing on the Education Above All Foundation. On a more personal note, Gemma has also been navigating exciting changes in her private life, both in terms of romance and independence. She has recently unveiled her relationship with horse rider Red Morgan, a partner she shares a deep passion for equestrianism with.

The couple's connection seems rooted in their mutual love for horses, and they have been seen spending quality time with their parents. The Morgan family is notably affluent, with Red's father, Steve Morgan, the founder and chairman of the housebuilder Redrow, listed among the wealthy in the Sunday Times Rich List. Alongside her new romance, Gemma has been focusing on creating her own personal sanctuary.

After moving out of her family's impressive four-million-pound mansion, she has dedicated herself to designing a home that reflects her own taste. Through a series of social media updates, she has showcased the transformation of her living spaces, opting for a muted and modern aesthetic. Her renovated kitchen is a highlight, featuring sleek grey appliances accented by luxurious gold fixtures.

This grey theme extends throughout her bedroom and living area, characterized by metallic blinds, coordinating cabinets, and soft satin pillows, signaling her transition into a sophisticated adulthood and a lifestyle of independence





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