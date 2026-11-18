New survey reveals 93% of Gen Z and Millennials train algorithms for positive feeds. The bloomscrolling trend combats anxiety by replacing negative content with childhood hobbies.

A significant cultural shift is underway as younger demographics actively reject the cycle of constant negative news consumption. New research indicates that Gen Z and Millennials are deliberately reprogramming their digital environments to prioritize joy over distress. This movement, which challenges the pervasive habit of doomscrolling, represents a major change in how users interact with social media platforms.

Bloomscrolling Drives Algorithmic Change

The phenomenon, termed 'bloomscrolling', involves users intentionally curating their online feeds to include uplifting and positive material. According to a survey commissioned by Hasbro involving 1,000 UK adults, 93 percent of 18 to 34-year-olds have taken specific steps to improve their digital wellbeing. These actions include muting accounts that induce stress and unfollowing creators who post negative content. The goal is to force social media algorithms to serve happier, more constructive content rather than viral drama or bad news.

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Most participants are not merely filtering content passively but are actively restructuring their digital presence. Almost one in five respondents reported creating separate accounts or dedicated feeds specifically for feel-good content. This proactive approach allows them to control the narrative of their online experience, ensuring that their daily scroll is filled with heartwarming videos and funny clips instead of anxiety-inducing updates.

Nostalgia And Childhood Hobbies Return

Beyond digital curation, there is a strong psychological link between positive media consumption and a return to pastimes from youth. The survey found that 84 percent of participants long to revisit hobbies they enjoyed during childhood when life felt less overwhelming. Brian Baker, Senior Vice President of Global Brands at Hasbro, noted that imagination evolves with age rather than fading. He emphasized that people are seeking ways to integrate more positivity into daily life through both online consumption and physical activities.

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This trend coincides with the release of a new Play-Doh range designed specifically for adults. The product launch aligns with the broader cultural desire to reconnect with the simplicity and creativity of childhood. Experts suggest that these nostalgic activities serve as a grounding mechanism, providing a mental respite from the pressures of modern digital life and offering a tangible way to express creativity away from screens.

Digital Detox Combats Mental Health Risks

The motivation behind bloomscrolling is rooted in well-documented mental health concerns associated with excessive screen time. Separate research published last year revealed that teens spending more than two hours daily on phones double their risk of developing anxiety. The same study indicated that such usage quadruples the chances of developing depression among adolescents. These statistics highlight the urgent need for strategies to mitigate the psychological impact of constant connectivity.

Further studies over a nine-month period showed that prolonged passive scrolling leads to heightened anxiety, depression, aggression, and impulsiveness. The negative effects are particularly pronounced in younger generations who are digital natives. By consciously choosing to 'train' their algorithms, Gen Z and Millennials are attempting to break the cycle of doomscrolling. This behavioral change is a direct response to the growing evidence that negative digital environments can significantly harm mental health and emotional stability.