Gen Z Stars Shine: British Talent Dominates Forbes 30 Under 30 List 2026

The 2026 Forbes 30 Under 30 list celebrates the exceptional achievements of young British talent, from sports stars like Ellie Kildunne and Eberechi Eze to entertainment icons and entrepreneurs. This year's cohort, some as young as 15, demonstrate the ambition and influence of Gen Z.

The Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2026 showcases an impressive array of young British talent, highlighting the achievements of Gen Z individuals across various fields. The list features sports stars, entertainment icons, and business leaders, some as young as 15, who collectively boast a massive online following of 291 million. This year's honorees represent a diverse range of accomplishments, from athletic prowess to entrepreneurial success, and exemplify the drive and ambition of the younger generation. The inclusion of these individuals signals a shift in the landscape of success, with recognition extended to those who are making a significant impact early in their careers.

In the realm of sports and games, the list includes prominent figures like Ellie Kildunne, a rugby star who has achieved international acclaim, and Eberechi Eze, a talented footballer making waves in the Premier League. Ellie Kildunne, a key player for the Red Roses, led the team to victory in the Rugby World Cup, solidifying her place as one of the world's best. Her achievements extend beyond the field, as she was shortlisted for the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year award. Eberechi Eze, known for his creativity and versatility, is on the verge of helping Arsenal secure their first Premier League title in decades. His journey to success involved overcoming challenges and proving his mettle in the competitive world of professional football.

The entertainment industry is also well-represented, with rising stars such as Sienna Spiro and Owen Cooper making their mark. Owen Cooper, at the young age of 16, became the youngest male Emmy winner, showcasing the potential of the younger generation. The list also includes media and marketing personalities like Grace Keeling, better known as GK Barry, and Molly-Mae Hague. Molly-Mae Hague's success as the first Love Island star to be featured highlights the growing influence of social media and the entrepreneurial spirit of these young individuals. Her influencer empire has reached a substantial financial valuation, demonstrating the impact of personal branding and online presence. Jack Draper, the tennis player, is seen as the next big star. The list underscores the importance of recognizing the remarkable accomplishments of young Britons and the promise of their futures.





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