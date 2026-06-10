Gender Equality and Wealth Shape Teen Use of Psychotropic Drugs Across Europe, Study Finds

A Basque University research team analyzed ESPAD data from 32 countries, discovering that adolescent consumption of anxiolytics, hypnotics and sedatives rises in societies with higher gender and economic parity, while lower‑parity nations show overall lower use but a wider gender gap, especially disadvantaging girls.

University of the Basque Country researcher Xabi Martinez‑Mendia has published a comprehensive analysis of adolescent psychotropic drug use across thirty‑two European nations, linking consumption patterns to gender inequality and macro‑economic conditions.

Drawing on the 2019 European School Survey Project on Alcohol and other Drugs (ESPAD), the study examined responses from nearly 97,000 fifteen‑ and sixteen‑year‑old students. The results reveal a nuanced picture: overall use of anxiolytics, hypnotics and sedatives is rising in societies that display higher levels of gender and economic parity, while in countries where gender and income gaps are wider, the total prevalence is lower but the disparity between girls and boys is markedly larger.

In Greece and Slovenia, for example, just six per cent of adolescents reported using a psychotropic medication, whereas Latvia's figure reached twenty‑eight per cent. Italy sat in the middle at ten per cent.

Across virtually every country, girls reported higher rates than boys; in Spain the overall prevalence was fourteen point one per cent, split into fourteen point six per cent for girls and thirteen point six per cent for boys, illustrating the persistent gender gap that the Basque researcher has observed locally for years. The OPIK - Social Determinants of Health and Demographic Change - research group sought to understand whether structural factors such as wage disparity, per‑capita gross domestic product (GDP) and gender‑equality indices could explain these cross‑national differences.

Rather than treating each variable in isolation, the team modelled the interaction between individual sociodemographic characteristics and country‑level indicators. Their analysis showed that nations with greater economic inequality and lower GDP tended to report lower overall adolescent psychotropic use, yet the proportion of girls using these drugs was disproportionately high, widening the gender gap.

Conversely, wealthier, more egalitarian societies-exemplified by Norway, which boasts a high GDP and strong gender‑equality scores-displayed higher overall consumption (around fourteen per cent) but a relatively balanced gender split. Hungary presented a contrasting case: with a middling GDP but pronounced gender disparity, overall use hovered at twelve point three per cent, while fourteen point eight per cent of girls versus nine point eight per cent of boys reported use.

Martinez‑Mendia emphasized that the findings constitute the first Europe‑wide evidence of a statistically significant relationship between a country's social‑determinant profile and adolescent psychotropic drug consumption by gender. He cautioned, however, that additional variables-cultural attitudes toward mental health, prescribing practices, health‑system accessibility, and broader socioeconomic contexts-must be examined to fully elucidate the mechanisms at play.

The study arrives at a time when public‑health authorities across Europe are increasingly alarmed by a surge in depression and anxiety disorders among people aged ten to twenty‑four, a trend that accelerated sharply after 2020. By highlighting how structural gender and economic inequities shape young people's exposure to psychotropic medication, the research provides a new lens for policymakers aiming to address mental‑health disparities and to design gender‑sensitive interventions in schools and health services





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Adolescent Mental Health Psychotropic Drug Consumption Gender Inequality Economic Disparity European Health Policy

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