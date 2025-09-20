Gender Gap in AI Adoption: Why Men Embrace AI More Than Women

Research reveals a significant gender disparity in the adoption of artificial intelligence, with men displaying higher rates of AI tool usage. This article explores the underlying causes, including ethical concerns, workplace perceptions, and the influence of AI design, ultimately seeking to understand and bridge this critical gap for a more equitable future.

The enthusiasm for artificial intelligence appears to be significantly gendered, with men generally embracing AI tools at a higher rate than women, according to recent research. This disparity raises critical questions about the development, deployment, and societal impact of AI. Prominent figures like Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are vocal proponents of AI, yet studies indicate a notable difference in adoption rates between men and women.

One study, published in August by researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, Stanford University, and Harvard University, found that women adopt AI tools at a rate 25% lower than men on average. This difference is particularly pronounced in the usage of AI applications on mobile phones, where the gap widens considerably. From May 2023 to November 2024, only an estimated 27.2% of total ChatGPT application downloads came from women. Other popular AI models like Claude and Perplexity have shown similar low engagement from women. This raises serious concern because AI’s benefits should apply equally to men and women. \The reasons behind this gender gap are multifaceted and complex. One factor appears to be concerns about ethics and potential judgment. Some women express hesitation about using AI tools, questioning their ethical implications. There are also fears that using AI could lead to doubts about their skills and expertise, especially in professional contexts. Rembrand Koning, a co-author of the study and a Harvard Business School associate professor, suggests that men may feel less self-conscious or judged when using AI, while women might worry about appearing less competent. Sociological research supports this, indicating that women's expertise is often scrutinized in the workplace, leading them to be hesitant to utilize AI tools. Moreover, high-achieving female students are less likely to use AI compared to their male counterparts, possibly due to concerns about perceived academic integrity or signaling a lack of competence. Catalina Franco, another co-author, noted that women might be more cautious about ensuring they are “doing the right thing” when using AI for assistance, which potentially influences their hesitancy. This suggests that factors like risk aversion and the potential consequences of AI use may be more significant for women. \Beyond these psychological factors, the design and development of AI may also play a role. AI technology has been primarily built by a workforce that is overwhelmingly white and male, and it has been trained on the questions and preferences of men. Randi Williams, an AI researcher at Day of AI, highlights that disparities in AI adoption are a design problem, not a gender problem. She argues that the technology isn't necessarily built with women in mind, leading to a less inviting or useful experience. The language, examples, and functionality of these tools may inadvertently alienate female users. However, there are exceptions to the trend. Research shows that women may be more open to using AI in specific contexts, such as AI-powered interviewing rather than interacting with human recruiters. A study conducted by the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business and Erasmus University Rotterdam in the Netherlands found that women might see AI as a fairer and less biased judge in scenarios like job applications. Brian Jabarian, a co-author of the study, found an opposite effect: “hesitancy” among women. He said this was an experiment with 70,000 job seekers. Understanding these nuances is crucial for creating inclusive and equitable AI systems. Ensuring AI literacy and awareness is vital, in order to facilitate AI development and deployment that benefits everyone and prepares people for the future workforce. This requires addressing design biases, promoting inclusive development teams, and fostering a more welcoming environment for women in AI





