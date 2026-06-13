Gene Shalit, Beloved Film Critic and Longtime Today Show Personality, Dies at 100

Gene Shalit, the iconic film and book critic known for his 40-year tenure on NBC's Today show and his distinctive mustache, has died at age 100. His family confirmed his peaceful passing, marking the end of an extraordinary era in morning television.

Former Today show critic Gene Shalit , who worked on the morning show for 40 years, has died at age 100. Throughout his iconic career, the movie critic worked alongside Barbara Walters , Katie Couric , and disgraced anchor Matt Lauer .

His family announced his death on Friday via NBC News. Shalit 'passed away peacefully today after 100 years of an amazing life,' his loved ones said in a statement, calling his time on Today 'an extraordinary era.

' His death comes nearly three months after he celebrated his milestone centennial birthday. The moment was commemorated on the Today show, with Al Roker announcing at the time: 'He is ringing in 100 by enjoying that fresh air in the Berkshires with his six kids, five grandchildren.

' Shalit, whose recognizable bold mustache became a signature part of his look, was born in New York City in 1926. He was raised in New Jersey and graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a Bachelor of Arts degree in science and letters in 1949. Before graduating, he showed promise as a writer while penning the columns What Shalit Be? and Campus Scout for The Daily Illini, per The Hollywood Reporter.

He went on to become Dick Clark's press agent, before leaving the position and becoming a magazine writer. Shalit, whose full name Eugene was shortened amid his public-facing career, first appeared on Today in a part-time capacity. His Critics Corner segment became part of the show's regular broadcast in 1968. Shalit first reviewed books monthly, and later transitioned to a full-time role from 1973-1995.

He also notably interviewed big-name celebrities including Carol Channing, Sophia Loren, and Steven Spielberg. The writer's reviews were beloved and recognized for being rich in humor and wit.

In addition to a reputation for his punchy prose, he was also widely recognized for his unmistakable looks. Eugene Levy parodied him on the Canadian sketch comedy show SCTV, while he was also portrayed by Horatio Sanz on Saturday Night Live. A Muppets character was made in his likeness, and turned into an animated character on SpongeBob Squarepants, which he voiced. He was even portrayed on an episode of Family Guy.

Shalit wed Nancy Lewis in 1950 and they shared Peter, Willa, Andrew, Nevin, Emily and Amanda. The father of six was widowed upon his wife's death from cancer in 1978, and he never remarried





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