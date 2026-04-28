Gene Simmons and Family Shine at Deep Water Premiere

KISS frontman Gene Simmons attended the premiere of Deep Water with his wife Shannon Tweed and children, Nick and Sophie. The event showcased the family's support for Simmons, who also serves as a producer on the shark disaster film alongside Paul Stanley. The article also touches upon Simmons' past and his relationship with Tweed.

Gene Simmons , the iconic frontman of KISS , made a noteworthy public appearance at the premiere of the new horror disaster film, Deep Water , in Los Angeles on Monday night.

What made this event particularly special was the presence of his entire family – wife Shannon Tweed, son Nick Simmons, and daughter Sophie Simmons – offering a rare glimpse into their personal lives. The 76-year-old Simmons, known for his flamboyant stage persona, appeared relaxed and content as he posed with his loved ones, showcasing a softer side often unseen by the public. Tweed, 69, elegantly accompanied her husband, utilizing a cane for support as they navigated the red carpet.

Their enduring relationship, spanning nearly four decades before their marriage in 2011, has often been the subject of fascination, particularly given Simmons’ past candid admissions about his extensive romantic history. The couple’s journey from a long-term partnership to a formal marriage, and then to parenthood, has been documented in their reality television series, Gene Simmons Family Jewels, providing fans with an intimate look into their family dynamics.

Simmons and Tweed’s appearance at the Deep Water premiere wasn’t solely a family affair; it also highlighted Simmons’ involvement in the film as a producer alongside his KISS bandmate, Paul Stanley. The two rock legends have ventured into film production, lending their creative expertise to this shark-themed disaster movie. The film itself centers around a harrowing scenario: international passengers forced to make an emergency landing in waters teeming with sharks, and their subsequent struggle for survival.

Starring a diverse cast including Ben Kingsley, Aaron Echart, and Rosie Zhao, Deep Water promises a thrilling cinematic experience. The premiere provided an opportunity for Simmons to interact with the cast and crew, and to address the audience alongside the film’s director, Renny Harlin. The event was filled with lighthearted moments, including a playful gesture from Stanley who playfully pinched Simmons’ cheeks.

The premiere served as a dual celebration – the launch of a new film and a heartwarming display of family support for the legendary musician. Beyond the glitz and glamour of the red carpet, the story touches upon Simmons’ famously open discussion of his past. He has previously claimed to have had relationships with approximately 4,800 women, a revelation that often sparks curiosity and debate.

He even recounted possessing photographic evidence of these encounters, but revealed that his wife, Shannon Tweed, requested he destroy them before their marriage. This anecdote, while controversial, underscores the couple’s commitment to building a life together based on trust and a shared future.

The premiere of Deep Water, therefore, wasn’t just a promotional event for a new film; it was a public affirmation of a long-lasting relationship and a testament to the evolving dynamics of a rock and roll icon and his family. Deep Water is scheduled for release this Friday, offering audiences a thrilling cinematic experience produced by the legendary Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley





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