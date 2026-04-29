General Hospital Star Kirsten Storms Claims Phone Hacking, Apartment Break-In Amid Restraining Order Battle

Kirsten Storms, known for her role on General Hospital, details alleged hacking, a break-in, and an eviction notice, while her ex-husband seeks a restraining order citing mental health concerns.

General Hospital actress Kirsten Storms , 42, has revealed she is using an old phone after claiming her devices were hacked and her apartment was broken into.

The actress, who plays Maxie on the ABC daytime series, detailed the issues she’s been facing in a series of Instagram posts, including deleted emails, photos, and videos. She alleges these issues began after moving into a new apartment in Franklin, Tennessee, and has submitted evidence to the Franklin Police Department. Storms also shared a ring camera video showing someone outside her apartment door shortly after her WiFi router was reset, and images of a damaged door latch.

The situation escalated when Storms claims she received an eviction notice after reporting the break-in to the police and attempting to contact the leasing office without a response. This comes amid a legal battle with her ex-husband, Brandon Barash, who filed for a restraining order against her, citing concerns about her mental health.

According to court documents reviewed by TMZ, Barash alleges Storms told him she was 'experiencing delusions and hallucinations' in May 2025 and expressed concerns about her ability to care for their 12-year-old daughter, Harper Rose. Barash also highlighted a pattern of 'instability with housing' following their divorce. Storms previously disclosed she was seeking treatment for a brain aneurysm last fall. The actress is actively taking precautions with her electronic devices, switching to an older phone to avoid potential hacking.

She expressed hope that the Legacy Cool Springs building management will cooperate with the Franklin Police Department to investigate the incidents and provide her with peace of mind. The Franklin Police Department and representatives for both Storms and Barash have been contacted for comment.

The actress’s Instagram posts detail a growing sense of unease and a struggle to regain control over her digital security and personal safety, while simultaneously navigating a contentious legal situation with her ex-husband and concerns about her well-being





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Kirsten Storms General Hospital Phone Hacking Apartment Break-In Restraining Order Brandon Barash

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