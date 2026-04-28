General Hospital Star Kirsten Storms Faces Restraining Order from Ex-Husband Amid Mental Health Concerns

Brandon Barash has obtained a restraining order against his ex-wife, General Hospital actress Kirsten Storms, citing concerns about her mental health, unstable living situation, and potential risk to their daughter. Court documents reveal allegations of delusions, hallucinations, and financial difficulties.

A restraining order has been granted to Brandon Barash , the ex-husband of General Hospital actress Kirsten Storms , due to escalating concerns regarding her mental health and its potential impact on their 12-year-old daughter, Harper Rose.

Barash filed for the order in December 2025, citing a pattern of instability in Storms' living situation and a series of disturbing incidents that suggest a significant mental health crisis. Court documents reviewed by TMZ detail allegations of delusions, hallucinations, and paranoid behavior exhibited by Storms over the past year.

The actor claims that Storms disclosed experiencing these symptoms to him in May 2025, leading to a psychiatric hold at a mental health facility, a process in which Barash and his current spouse actively participated. However, upon her release, Storms reportedly did not acknowledge the events leading to her hospitalization. The filing further alleges that Storms has struggled with maintaining stable housing, frequently moving between friends' homes and hotels from September 2024 to June 2025.

During stays at hotels with their daughter, she allegedly changed rooms repeatedly, driven by a fear of being followed. Financial instability is also highlighted, with claims that Storms faces potential vehicle repossession and has an outstanding $5,000 loan to Barash.

Additionally, she is reportedly facing eviction proceedings due to unpaid rent. Barash’s concerns extend to Storms’ ability to provide adequate care for their daughter, given these circumstances. He details instances of Storms believing items were stolen from her apartment and placed in her car as part of a deliberate attempt to harass her, and describes repeated emotional breakdowns and auditory hallucinations. Associates of Storms have also reportedly suggested potential substance abuse issues, specifically mentioning Adderall.

Despite her long-standing and consistent employment on General Hospital, appearing in over 1,700 episodes since 2005, Barash argues that these factors collectively demonstrate a need for intervention. Barash is requesting a comprehensive mental health evaluation for Storms and a reevaluation of her current supervised visitation rights with Harper Rose. The judge presiding over the case is scheduled to revisit the restraining order later this week.

Both Barash and Storms have a history within the soap opera world, having both appeared on General Hospital and Days of Our Lives. Attempts by The Daily Mail to reach representatives for both parties for comment have been unsuccessful as of yet.

The situation underscores the complexities of navigating mental health challenges, particularly when children are involved, and highlights the difficult decisions parents sometimes face when concerns arise about the well-being of their former partner and the safety of their child. The court’s decision will likely have significant implications for Storms’ relationship with her daughter and her ongoing career.

The details revealed in the court filing paint a concerning picture of an actress struggling with significant personal difficulties, and the outcome of this legal battle remains to be seen





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Kirsten Storms Brandon Barash General Hospital Restraining Order Mental Health

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