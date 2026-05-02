General Hospital Star Kirsten Storms Investigates Cellphone Hack and Apartment Break-In Amidst Legal Battle

Kirsten Storms, known for her role on General Hospital, claims her cellphone has been hacked and her apartment was broken into. Police are investigating, while a legal dispute with her ex-husband reveals concerns about her mental health.

General Hospital actress Kirsten Storms has reported a series of unsettling events, including alleged hacking of her cell phone and a break-in at her apartment in Franklin, Tennessee.

Local police have confirmed an active investigation into her claims. Storms, known for her role as Maxie on the ABC daytime series since 2005, detailed her concerns in a series of Instagram posts, explaining she was using an older phone to communicate due to the issues with her primary device. She described experiencing deleted emails, photos, and videos, and shared footage from a ring camera purportedly showing a break-in while she was away.

The actress has also reported issues with unauthorized devices connected to her home internet and a broken lock. The situation has escalated with Storms claiming she received an eviction notice after reporting the break-in to the police and attempting to contact the building's leasing office without success. She expressed hope that the Legacy Cool Springs building would cooperate with the Franklin Police Department to provide peace of mind regarding unauthorized access to her apartment.

Simultaneously, Storms is navigating a legal matter with her ex-husband, Brandon Barash, who filed court documents expressing concerns about her mental health and ability to care for their 12-year-old daughter, Harper Rose. Barash stated Storms informed him she was experiencing delusions and hallucinations, leading to a judge approving a restraining order request against her. These filings were submitted in December 2025, adding another layer of complexity to the actress's current challenges.

Storms initially raised concerns last fall when she announced she was seeking treatment for a brain aneurysm. The recent incidents, coupled with the court filings, paint a picture of a challenging period for the actress. She has been actively documenting her experiences on social media, sharing evidence with the police and seeking resolution to the issues surrounding her electronic devices and personal safety.

The Franklin Police Department is continuing its investigation, while Storms navigates both the legal proceedings with her ex-husband and the ongoing concerns about her security and privacy. The actress's public disclosures have brought attention to the potential vulnerabilities of personal data and the importance of addressing security breaches promptly. The case highlights the intersection of personal safety, technological security, and mental health concerns





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Kirsten Storms General Hospital Cellphone Hack Apartment Break-In Brandon Barash

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