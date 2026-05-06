Generational Divide in Understanding VE Day Highlighted by New Survey and Veteran Portrait Campaign

A new survey reveals that two-thirds of Gen Z adults are unaware of VE Day's significance, prompting the Royal British Veterans Enterprise to launch a campaign featuring portraits of veterans from different generations to bridge the gap in public understanding of military service.

A new survey conducted by the Royal British Veterans Enterprise (RBVE) has revealed a significant generational gap in the understanding of VE Day and its historical significance.

The poll, which included 2,052 adults, found that two-thirds of Gen Z adults are unaware that VE Day marks the end of the Second World War. This lack of awareness is stark when compared to the 63 percent of non-Gen Z adults who correctly identified the occasion. The findings highlight a broader issue of declining public understanding of military service, both past and present.

Despite this, the survey also showed that 80 percent of adults believe VE Day is an important part of British identity, and 79 percent think it helps younger generations understand history. However, only 23 percent of the public believes that younger generations truly grasp the experiences of veterans.

This disconnect is further emphasized by the fact that just two in five UK adults recognize the 'Tommy' symbol as representing all who have served or are currently serving in the military, with awareness dropping to a mere 16 percent among Gen Z compared to 70 percent of baby boomers. To address this gap, the RBVE has launched its Still Serving campaign, coinciding with the 81st anniversary of VE Day.

The campaign features a series of portraits by renowned British photographer Rankin, showcasing nine veterans from different generations and backgrounds. Among those photographed are 100-year-old Percy Bowpitt, who served in the 'Forgotten Army' in Burma during the Second World War, and 18-year-old Holly Stroud, the youngest veteran in the series.

Other veterans include Che Smitherman, a former infantry soldier in his 20s, John Ahben, who served in the British Army for 12 years, and Paul Landamore, a former Royal Marines Commando. The portraits aim to reframe VE Day as a moment of national reflection that connects the past with the present, highlighting the ongoing impact of military service. Rankin, the photographer behind the project, emphasized the importance of humanizing the 'Tommy' symbol.

He stated that the portraits are about identity, resilience, and the reality of modern service, showing that military service continues to shape lives today. Veteran Purna Gurung, who served in the British Army with the 1st Gurkha Rifles and is part of the RBVE's social enterprise team, echoed this sentiment.

He noted that VE Day often fails to reflect the experiences of modern veterans, and the portraits help bridge this gap by showing that the 'Tommy' symbol represents every generation of service. RBVE chief executive Lisa Farmer OBE added that the Still Serving campaign underscores the idea that the story of military service did not end in 1945 but continues to this day.

The campaign aims to connect the familiar 'Tommy' symbol with the real experiences of veterans, particularly those who served after the Second World War and whose stories are often overlooked





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

VE Day Gen Z Veterans Royal British Veterans Enterprise Rankin

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dawley Day 2026 Set to Bring Free Family Fun for the Whole FamilyGreat Dawley Town Council has announced the return of Dawley Day for 2026, taking place on Saturday 13th June, 11 am – 4 pm.

Read more »

Tottenham’s modern-day Klinsmann has salvaged their seasonSpurs have uncovered something even more valuable than three points

Read more »

The nine day General Strike which brought Britain to a standstillArchives shed light on the General Strike in 1926 when many workers walked out in solidarity with miners who were fighting wage cuts and longer hours.

Read more »

Understanding Exercise Intolerance And Low Fitness LevelsExercise tolerance reflects the ability to sustain physical activity and is influenced by cardiovascular, pulmonary, and metabolic function.

Read more »

Mississippi Faces Critical Shortage of Adult Day Services for Dementia PatientsA University of Mississippi study reveals a significant lack of adult day service centers across the state, leaving thousands with dementia and their caregivers without vital daily support. The study estimates an additional 910 centers are needed to meet the demand.

Read more »

Bristol fatal explosion: Officers' search enters third dayThe blast at a house in Frenchay on Sunday killed a man and a woman, who are still to be identified.

Read more »