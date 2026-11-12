Generational Wealth Gaps: 1987 Jackpot vs 1973 Luck in Australian Housing

Analysis reveals 1987 birth year as optimal for Australian homeownership. The article examines housing costs, wages, and life expectancy trends affecting Baby Boomers versus younger generations since 1958.

Australian generational cohorts face starkly different economic realities regarding wealth accumulation and housing access. Data indicates that individuals born in 1987 experienced the most favorable conditions for achieving the national homeownership dream. Conversely, those born in 1973 encountered the most significant financial hurdles during their primary asset-building years.

Housing Affordability Trends Over Decades

The Australian property market has undergone dramatic valuation shifts that directly impact generational equity. Median house values increased from approximately 82,523 Australian dollars in 1984 to 188,000 Australian dollars in 1997. By 2008, the median price reached 460,000 Australian dollars, with projections exceeding one million Australian dollars by 2026.

Also read Yourgene Health Secures Australian Approval for DPYD Pharmacogenetic Assay

These escalating prices have drastically reduced homeownership rates among younger demographics. Statistics from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show that home ownership for Australians aged 25 to 39 declined from roughly two-thirds among Baby Boomers in 1991. This figure dropped to 62 percent for Generation X in 2006 and further decreased to 54.6 percent for Millennials in 2021.

Debt-free ownership also varies significantly across generations. Baby Boomers are three times more likely to own their homes outright compared to Millennials at the same age. While wages have risen over time, they have consistently failed to match the exponential growth in property values and deposit requirements.

Advertisement

Longevity and Health Expectations

Despite financial challenges, younger Australians benefit from unprecedented increases in life expectancy. A child born in Australia in 1921 had a life expectancy of just 61 years, whereas current figures exceed 84 years. This represents a gain of more than 23 years in life expectancy over the past century.

Life expectancy has risen steadily throughout the twentieth century. Children born in 1930 could expect to live to about 65 years, while those born today are projected to live to 84 years. The first Baby Boomers were among the first generations to broadly expect to reach their late 60s and early 70s.

Women have consistently outlived men across all recorded periods. In 1921, Australian women lived about four years longer than men, a gap that remains largely consistent today. Between 2011-13 and 2019-21, male life expectancy increased from 80.4 years to 81.5 years, while female life expectancy rose from 84.5 years to 85.5 years.

Australia reached its highest officially recorded life expectancy in 2021 before the pandemic. By 2022-24, figures fell slightly to 81.3 years for males and 85.1 years for females. This marked the first decline since the mid-1990s, reflecting global health impacts, though Australians remain among the world's longest-lived people.

Comparative Global and Economic Outcomes

International comparisons highlight Australia's position in global longevity metrics. According to OECD estimates, Australia ranks tenth-highest in life expectancy worldwide. The nation trails countries such as Switzerland, Japan, Spain, Israel, Italy, South Korea, Luxembourg, Sweden, and Norway.

Advertisement

Individual case studies illustrate the divergent paths of these generations. Sydney couple Karen and Robert McFarlane purchased their first home in March 1987. Their repayments on a four-bedroom fibro house were approximately 590 Australian dollars a month. This affordability contrasts sharply with the experiences of recent cohorts.

First homebuyers Emma Di Francesco and Daniel George, aged 22 and 23, benefited from New South Wales Government stamp duty concessions. They met with then NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Treasurer Dominic Perrottet in Sydney on August 19, 2018. Such policy interventions highlight the ongoing efforts to mitigate housing barriers for younger buyers.

Impact of Birth Year on Economic Destiny

The intersection of housing costs, wages, and longevity creates a complex generational divide. While younger Australians face record-high home prices and student debt, they are assured of living longer than any previous generation in the nation's history. This longevity advantage offers a different form of economic security.

Interactive analysis tools allow individuals to enter their birth year to discover how specific cohorts stack up. These tools cover birth years from 1958 to 2001. Readers born between 1997 and 2001 are scored using 2026 house prices because they are not yet 30 years old.

The data suggests that history dealt some generations a tougher hand than others. While the verdict confirms that younger Australians drew the short straw on housing affordability, they have won the longevity lottery. This dichotomy defines the modern Australian economic experience and future wealth trajectories.