Genetic Fusion Patterns in Solitary Fibrous Tumors Could Predict Disease Behavior and Recurrence

Researchers found that specific genetic fusion patterns in solitary fibrous tumors (SFTs) could help identify which patients face a higher risk of metastasis recurrence and more aggressive disease behavior. This new research could lead to a more precision-based approach for these patients instead of patients cycling through many different therapies.

University of Miami Miller School of MedicineMay 21 2026 Specific genetic fusion patterns in solitary fibrous tumors may help identify which patients face a higher risk of metastasis recurrence and more aggressive disease behavior according to new research that could improve how physicians assess and eventually treat this rare cancer.

The study led by researchers at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center part of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine will be presented in a rapid oral session at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Solitary fibrous tumor (SFT) is a subtype of sarcoma which is a cancer that develops in connective tissues such as fat muscle blood vessels and fibrous tissue.

SFTs most commonly develop in the chest cavity but can also occur in the abdomen pelvis brain and extremities. The study was led by Andrew Rosenberg M.D. a Sylvester researcher clinical professor in the Miller School's Division of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine and co-chief of anatomic pathology. It was conducted as part of The Horowitz Solitary Fibrous Tumor Initiative at Sylvester which was founded with philanthropic support from patient advocate Joel Horowitz.

The initiative supports research patient registries and molecular profiling efforts focused on SFT





NewsMedical / 🏆 19. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Solitary Fibrous Tumor (SFT) Sarcoma Genetic Fusion Patterns Predict Disease Behavior More Aggressive Disease Behavior

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UniSC study identifies two distinct psychological belief patterns that predict stealthing intentMen with a strong sense of entitlement are three times more likely to commit 'stealthing' during sex, according to a new University of the Sunshine Coast study.

Read more »

Versatile Garden Spray Gun Offers Multiple Spray Patterns, Comfortable Use and DurabilityGardeners looking to make watering easier this summer have a new tool to add to their outdoor kit, thanks to a versatile spray gun designed to tackle a wide range of gardening tasks. The FloPro Heavy-duty Metal Multi Spray Gun offers a simple one-hand control system that allows users to turn the water on and adjust the flow with a push lever, making it more comfortable to use during longer watering sessions.

Read more »

Mount Sinai Health System Scientists Develop AI Model to Reveal Gene Function PatternsMount Sinai Health System scientists have created an artificial intelligence (AI) model that helps reveal how genes function together inside human cells, offering a powerful new way to understand biology and disease.

Read more »

New computational tool uses plain language for genetic diagnosisA new computational tool called MARRVEL-MCP helps researchers move toward genetic diagnoses more efficiently by analyzing and interpreting vast amounts of genetic and biological information using everyday language.

Read more »