Gennifer Flowers on Her 1992 Scandal, Hillary Clinton, and the #MeToo Movement

Gennifer Flowers, the woman who almost derailed Bill Clinton's presidency, reflects on her experience and her feelings towards Hillary Clinton and the #MeToo movement.

It has been more than three decades since Gennifer Flowers became the woman who almost derailed Bill Clinton 's presidency before it had even begun. In January 1992, the former local TV reporter came forward with claims that she had a 12-year extramarital affair with Clinton, then the governor of Arkansas and frontrunner for the Democratic White House nomination.

The Clinton machine went into overdrive, and Flowers was held up as a threat to his Oval Office ambitions and denounced by his allies as a 'bimbo.

' Bill and Hillary Clinton went on 60 Minutes straight after the Super Bowl to deny her claims in an interview watched by a staggering 40 million viewers. It was credited with saving Clinton's campaign - and introducing the world to Hillary as she held her husband's hand and said: 'You know, I'm not sitting here some little woman standing by my man like Tammy Wynette.

' Six years later, in a sworn deposition, Clinton admitted to having a sexual encounter with Flowers in 1977. Looking back now, Flowers, 76, told the Daily Mail that being in the eye of the media storm was 'horrible.

' 'It just took on a life of its own and it was like riding a bull without a book of instructions,' she said by phone in a charming Southern drawl. Gennifer Flowers at a famous news conference on January 27, 1992, at which she claimed to have had a 12-year affair with then-Democratic presidential candidate Bill Clinto





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Bill Clinton Gennifer Flowers Hillary Clinton #Metoo Politics Scandal

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