Gentle Peanut Immunotherapy: Transforming the Lives of Allergic Toddlers

The trial, conducted in Stockholm, Sweden, had two main findings. Firstly, slow up-dosing peanut oral immunotherapy with a low maintenance dose resulted in strong clinical benefits and relatively few serious side effects. Secondly, the intervention led to a dramatic improvement in peanut tolerance and a significant reduction in the severity of reactions compared to peanut avoidance.

A groundbreaking three-year Swedish trial reveals that a gentler, slower approach to peanut immunotherapy can transform the lives of allergic toddlers, enabling most to safely tolerate the equivalent of 70 peanuts while dramatically cutting the risk of severe reactions that have long troubled traditional treatment protocols.

The study, titled 'Safety and efficiency of peanut oral immunotherapy in preschool children with slow up-dosing and low maintenance dosing: a randomised controlled trial', was published in The Lancet Regional Health – Europe. The trial involved preschool children with peanut allergy and a slow up-dosing peanut oral immunotherapy with a low maintenance dose





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Peanut Immunotherapy Allergy Preschool Children Slow Up-Dosing Low Maintenance Dose Clinical Benefits Peanut Tolerance Severe Reactions

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