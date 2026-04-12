Gentleman's Relish, Iconic British Anchovy Paste, Discontinued After 177 Years, Recipe Faces Uncertain Future

The classic British anchovy paste, Gentleman's Relish, is discontinued after nearly two centuries. The family of the original creator fears the secret recipe is lost, sparking calls for its preservation and possible revival by enthusiasts.

The family of John Osborn, the Victorian grocer who originated Gentleman's Relish , are concerned that the cherished recipe may be lost forever following its discontinuation by the current manufacturers after an impressive 177-year run.

This iconic British anchovy paste, also known as Patum Peperium, has remarkably survived through six monarchs and two World Wars. However, due to declining sales and a perceived lack of commercial viability, the condiment has been discontinued by AB World Foods, the company that now holds the manufacturing rights. This decision has sparked widespread disappointment and concern, with even prominent chefs and politicians voicing their support for the preservation of this historical delicacy. The great-great-great-grandchildren of Osborn are now appealing for the recipe's release to the public, hoping that someone might revive the recipe and keep the legacy alive.<\/p>

Gentleman's Relish, a spread crafted by Osborn in Paris in 1828, consisted of a meticulously crafted blend of anchovy fillets, rusk, butter, and a closely guarded secret selection of herbs and spices. The original recipe was passed down through generations, with half of the instructions given to each of Osborn's two sons, Newton and Harold. These two would meticulously manufacture the product by hand with the help of just one other employee, in order to maintain its exclusivity. However, the recipe was lost when the family business was sold in 1971. In a further blow, Osborn's descendants, including his granddaughter, Georgina Hamilton-Fletcher, are now left without access to the recipe, a fact that has amplified their distress. The final pots of the relish are sold out, with the remaining few available on auction sites like eBay, where they are going for significant amounts. This closure is not only a loss for the family but also for food enthusiasts and those who appreciate the historic significance of the product. The family has managed to preserve special edition pots, along with historical artifacts, advertisements, and other memorabilia linked to the Gentleman's Relish brand, showcasing its enduring impact.<\/p>

The discontinuation of Gentleman's Relish marks a significant moment in culinary history. The brand's lengthy presence on the market and its association with historical figures, like James Bond author Ian Fleming, underscore its importance. Fleming, a noted fan, would reportedly request the paste when dining at Scott's, a historic London restaurant, where it was served on toast with scrambled eggs – a dish known as Scotch woodcock. AB World Foods, which acquired the manufacturing rights to Gentleman's Relish two decades ago, cited dwindling sales and a lack of wider commercial appeal as the reasons for discontinuing production. They were unable to find a buyer for the brand, ultimately leading to the decision to cease production earlier this year. The family, although saddened, expresses a desire for the recipe to be saved, either by finding a new maker or being made public, so it can be recreated and enjoyed by new generations. They hope that the brand name can be taken up by someone else but believe, if not, the recipe should be shared. Their focus now is on the history and legacy of the relish, wanting to see it live on in some form. This sentiment is also echoed by many online users who have already started to swap recipes and try recreating it.<\/p>





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Gentleman's Relish Patum Peperium Anchovy Paste Recipe Food History

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