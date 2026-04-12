Gentleman's Relish: Iconic British Anchovy Paste Discontinued After 177 Years, Family Fears Recipe Loss

After nearly two centuries, Gentleman's Relish, the beloved British anchovy paste, is no longer in production, sparking concern from the creator's family that the secret recipe will be lost. The family is calling for the recipe to be made public, after the manufacturers AB World Foods decided to discontinue its production citing poor sales.

The family of John Osborn, the Victorian grocer who originated Gentleman's Relish , is expressing concern that the secret recipe for the iconic anchovy paste will be lost forever following its discontinuation by the current manufacturers after 177 years of production.

This British condiment, also known as Patum Peperium, has remarkably survived through six monarchical reigns and two world wars, solidifying its place in culinary history. However, due to declining sales, the manufacturers, AB World Foods, have ceased production, citing that it was no longer 'commercially viable.' This decision has sparked a wave of disappointment and nostalgia, especially within the family of the original creator.<\/p>

Osborn's great-great-great-grandchildren are now urging AB World Foods to make the secret recipe public, hoping to ensure its preservation for future generations and potentially allow for its revival in a smaller scale production. The outcry over the discontinuation of this cherished spread has been widespread, with prominent chefs and politicians alike calling for measures to safeguard the legacy of Gentleman's Relish. The core ingredients of the relish include anchovy fillets, rusk, butter, and a closely guarded blend of herbs and spices, the exact proportions of which remain a mystery.<\/p>

The legacy of Gentleman's Relish spans nearly two centuries, starting in 1828 when John Osborn, an expat based in Paris, first conceived the product. He carefully developed the recipe and, after some time, launched it in 1849, strategically launching it at the Paris Food Show. He initially sought to make the product sound more distinguished, naming it Patum Peperium, a pseudo-Latin term. The recipe was originally a closely guarded secret. After the sale of the business, the family no longer possesses the recipe, making it incredibly challenging to replicate the original product.<\/p>

The family’s concern stems from the loss of a tradition and a culinary treasure that has been enjoyed by many, including notable figures like the author Ian Fleming, who frequently enjoyed Gentleman's Relish. Fleming's fondness for the paste included ordering it on toast with scrambled egg at the historic London restaurant, Scott's, where the dish was known as Scotch woodcock. This underscores the cultural significance of the product that is still widely recognized in the culinary world. The family has now been left with the memories and a collection of memorabilia.<\/p>

Georgina Hamilton-Fletcher, Osborn's granddaughter, expressed her desire to see the recipe saved, sold, or shared with someone who could potentially revive it on a smaller scale. She believes it would be a great loss to see it disappear. She expressed that while she was disappointed she couldn't buy a final pot of the relish, she has been able to collect special-edition pots of Gentleman's Relish and other relevant souvenirs. This is particularly poignant, showing the value and the historical importance that this product has for its family.<\/p>

The family has preserved various items connected to the product, including a note from Admiral Sir Sidney Smith requesting three pots of the relish to be delivered to his hotel in Paris. They also have various advertisement clippings, old price lists, and more, which showcase the importance of the product. The advertisement, by C Osborn and Co Ltd, famously branded it as 'the greatest of all table delicacies since The Reign of William IV'. This shows how long the product has been relevant and how much it has been liked for so long.<\/p>

The production of the Gentleman’s Relish was initially a manual process, as the product needed to remain special. Osborn's two sons, Newton and Harold, worked hand in hand with one other worker, in order to preserve the exclusivity of the product. It was only when her grandfather, after 75 years of manufacturing the product, retired in 1971, that the company was sold. The business passed through a number of companies. Eventually, G. Costa purchased it in 2001, which was then acquired by AB World Foods.<\/p>

AB Foods, which has been in charge of manufacturing the product for the last twenty years, said that although it still has a loyal customer base, it was no longer commercially viable and the retailers have decreased. They tried to find a buyer to continue the production of the product, but were unable to and thus were forced to cease production of the famous product.The discontinuation of Gentleman's Relish represents the end of an era for a culinary institution.<\/p>

The product's journey from a Victorian grocer's experiment to a beloved condiment with a dedicated following is a testament to its enduring appeal. The family's plea for the recipe's preservation reflects a desire to keep the spirit of Gentleman's Relish alive, whether through a small-scale revival, the sharing of the recipe, or the continuation of the brand. The fact that top chefs, politicians, and a loyal customer base are upset by the news also shows the lasting influence of the product.<\/p>

The story of Gentleman's Relish showcases the importance of a well-made recipe and the legacy that can be kept by a product that has been around for nearly two centuries. It is an important part of the history of British food. The closure is representative of the changing market dynamics, and the challenges faced by traditional food producers in a competitive landscape. The story also shows how important family and history can be for the success of a product.<\/p>

Gentleman's Relish has an important place in history and now it will have to be seen if the original recipe can be saved or replicated.<\/p>





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