Genuine Pockets of Value for First-time Buyers, Says Halifax

According to a statistics database drawing on mortgage approval data from customers of Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland, certain areas in the UK continue to offer value for first-time buyers.

Our research shows that there are still genuine pockets of value for first-time buyers in certain areas, such as Ribble Valley, North West (average age: 27.0; average first-time buyer house price: £219,980), Rutland, East Midlands (average age: 28.1; average first-time buyer house price: £281,130), Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands (average age: 28.5; average first-time buyer house price: £219,616), and Westmorland and Furness, North West (average age: 28.8; average first-time buyer house price: £212,848).

Amanda Bryden, head of mortgages at Halifax, said, ‘Our research shows there are still genuine pockets of value for first-time buyers, particularly for those with an open-mind who are willing to be flexible on location and property type.

' She added, 'pressures and wider economic uncertainty, it’s completely understandable that some people are feeling cautious. But there are opportunities out there, and for many buyers, that flexibility can make a real difference.





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First-Time Buyers Value Flexibility Pressures Economic Uncertainty Real Difference Open-Mind Location Property Type

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